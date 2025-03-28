Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025: Teams, groups, dates, venue, and how to watch

The 2025 edition of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League is all set to be played on March 29 and 30. It will be hosted at the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, Japan. Sixteen teams will collide against one another for one spot in the UNITE World Championship 2025. These teams have been selected from regional qualifiers.

These teams have been seeded into four groups for the Group Stage. The two best-performing clubs from each group will secure a spot in the Playoffs. While the remaining eight (bottom two from each group) will face elimination from the UNITE Asia Champions League 2025.

Participating teams and groups of Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2025

Here are the four groups that will compete in the Group Stage:

Group A

INSOMNIA FN Esports Revenant XSpark Utopia

Group B

Fennel Alter Ego GodLike Esports IGZIST (formerly KakigoyaRising)

Group C

Nagoya OJA Paper Rex Liten Dream Factory ONIC Rise

Group D

ZETA Division Buriram United Esports Luminosity Gaming Talon Esports

How to watch

The PUACL 2025 will livestreamed on the YouTube and Twitch channels of Pokemon UNITE from 5:30 am IST. It will be broadcast live in many regional languages, including Hindi and English.

Two Indian organizations, GodLike Esports and Revenant XSpark, will participate in this tournament. GodLike made it to the event after winning ACL India. Revenant XSpark secured a spot in this contest after clinching the India Winter Open.

FN Esports from South Korea emerged victorious in ACL SEA 2025. Alter Ego, Buriram United, and Paper Rex were second, third, and fourth, respectively. ONIC Rise won the APAC West Winter Open, while Talon clinched the APAC East Winter Open. These six South East Asian teams will be seen fighting in this PUACL 2025.

ZETA Division, Fennel, INSOMNIA, and Nagoya OJA were the top four teams of the ACL Japan 2025. While IGZIST came out victorious in the Japan Winter Open. These five teams from the host countries will compete in the Pokemon UNITE tournament.

Liten Dream Factory and Utopia were the top two teams of the China Masters. While popular club Luminosity Gaming from North America came in this event after winning the Pokemon UNITE Latin America International Championships 2025. The squad will be one of the top contenders to win this PUACL tournament.

