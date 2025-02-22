  • home icon
  • Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup Day 1: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Feb 22, 2025 09:51 GMT
Day 1 of Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup took place on February 21 (Image via YouTube/Pokemon)
Day 1 of the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup took place on February 21, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Pokemon)

Day 1 of the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup was held on February 21, 2025. A total of 25 teams are fighting it out in London for a spot at the UNITE Worlds 2025. This three-day contest boasts a total prize pool of $50,000. The teams have been selected from many regional tournaments, with the winner set to receive a cash prize of $20,000 and a ticket to the Worlds.

The 25 teams were divided into six groups for the Open Qualifiers of the Aeos Cup. The top two teams from each group qualified for the Playoffs, while the remaining 13 were eliminated from the tournament. The Playoffs will be held on February 22 and 23, 2025.

Day 1 results of Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2025 Aeos Cup

In Group A, Komai Esports performed exceptionally well and won all four of their matches. The club ranked first in their group. BH3 Esports ensured second spot with three wins and one loss. Tuzzy, Casseurs Flotteurs, and VIA Team Peak were the bottom three teams, who faced elimination from the Pokemon UNITE event.

In Group B, Lelloversss was the table topper with three wins. Nouns Esports, a popular team, secured the second position with two wins and one loss. T3 and Aris stumbled and finished at the bottom.

In Group C, PERU grabbed first place with three wins after their magnificent performances. Nemesis, an experienced team, claimed the second position with two wins and one loss. Absolute Cinema and 0 Scrims were third and fourth, respectively.

In Group D, Orange Juicers finished first after winning three matches. Gen 5 also did well and held on to the second spot with two wins and one loss. Rush Hour came third, while Qui finished fourth in the group.

In Group E, popular club STMN Esports emerged victorious in all three of their games and ranked first. DreamMax Esports earned the second spot after winning two matches. Les Flocons Dormeurs and GameLifeBalance finished in the bottom two and were knocked out of this Pokemon UNITE event.

In Group F, Luminosity Gaming clinched all three encounters and grabbed first place. Antic x Odium took home the second spot. Outerbanks and RedMoon x Anlaha were third and fourth, respectively.

Playoffs bracket

In Round 1 of the Playoffs, BH3 will face Antic x Odium in their first encounter. STMN will play against Gen5, while Nouns Esports will compete against DreamMax. Lelloverses and Nemesis will battle against each other in their opening match of this stage.

Orange Juicers, PERU, Luminosity, and Komai Esports are the four teams that have qualified directly to the quarterfinal stage of this Pokemon UNITE event.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
