Luminosity Gaming crowned champions of Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

Luminosity Gaming became the undisputed champion of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023 in thumping fashion. The superstar squad clinched all their matches played throughout the two-day competition and won the prize money of $100K. The organization entered this scene in March this year by acquiring the 2022 world champion squad.

The Group Stage took place on August 11, where 28 teams fought for a place in the second phase. The top squad from each of the eight groups advanced to the Playoffs, while the remaining 20 were eliminated from the World Championship. However, the top 16 teams out of a total of 28 teams have been given a share of the prize money.

Prize Pool distribution for Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

The second edition of the championship featured a total prize pool of $500K.

Luminosity Gaming - $100K OMO Abyssinian - $75K Oyasumi Makuro - $65K Mik - $60K Akjil - $45K 00 Nation - $45K PERÚ - $25K Orangutan - $25K TeamMYS - $10K Talibobo Believers - $10K KUMU - $10K Rex Regum Qeon - $10K Amaterasu - $5K Team YT - $5K TMB Hoenn - $5K TimeToShine - $5K

Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023 Playoffs overview

Playoffs Bracket results of World Championship (Image via Pokemon)

Luminosity Gaming kept their momentum going into the playoffs by defeating Orangutan in their first game. The North American side then hammered OMO Abyssinian in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. They continued their winning streak against Oyasumi Mauro in the Upper Bracket Final and reached the Bo5 Grand Finals.

OMO Abyssinian also kicked off their World Championship campaign with a bang, achieving first rank in their group. The Filipino squad outclassed 00 Nation in their first battle of the Playoffs. But they lost to Luminosity in the Upper Bracket Semifinals and were relegated to the Lower Bracket. They made a quick comeback there and defeated Akjil, MJK, and Oyasumi Makuro in three consecutive matches.

Luminosity and OMO Abyssinian once again met in the Grand Finals. The North American powerhouse kept up their supremacy by beating their opponent with a score line of 3-0. On the other side, the Filipino side lost momentum and failed to win a single round in the finale.

Popular squads like RRQ, Noun Esports, Secret Ship, Orangutan, and Team S8UL failed to show their strength in the 2023 Pokemon UNITE World Championship. They will now prepare themselves for the next season.