India’s S8UL Esports eliminated from Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

S8UL Esports from India has been eliminated from the ongoing Pokemon UNITE World Championship. The squad was placed in Group G for the initial phase, where they lost both matches. Luminosity Gaming emerged as the dominant performer in this group and secured a seat in the Playoffs, which will be played on August 12.

The second edition of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship began on August 11 in Japan with 28 teams participating in its initial phase (Group Stage). 31 teams had qualified for this mega event initially, but India’s FS Esports and Peru’s STMN could not participate due to visa issues. Additionally, Team Tamerin from the host country withdrew from the tournament.

S8UL Esports’s performance in Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023

Match 1

The opening game of this group was held between S8UL Esports and Time To Shine in a Bo3 format. The Indian team started their campaign by winning the first round and taking a 1-0 lead over their opponents. But they couldn’t keep up their pace in the second and third rounds, which resulted in their loss, with a scoreline of 1-2.

Match 2

In the second and crucial encounter, S8UL faced Luminosity Gaming, who made their debut in the Pokemon UNITE scene by recruiting the winning squad of the 2022 World Championship. The Indian lineup yet again delivered a performance similar to the previous match. They conquered the first turn but lost the remaining two rounds.

Match 3

Luminosity Gaming hammered Time To Shine in the third and last battle of the group with a score of 2-0. The North American squad maintained their dominance so far in the Pokemon UNITE World Championship and secured a spot in the Group Stage, whereas S8UL and Time To Shine have been eliminated from the competition.

S8UL Esports was the champion of the regional championship after exhibiting a remarkable performance. However, they failed to show their potential in the contest and will focus on filtering their mistakes and making a strong comeback in the upcoming season. FS Esports, who was the runner-up in the regional event, unfortunately missed the World Championship.

The two-day World Championship offers an enormous prize pool of $500,000. It is being played in Yokohama, Japan. The 2023 world champion team will be rewarded a cash prize of $100,000. You can enjoy all the games on the official YouTube channel of Pokemon UNITE.