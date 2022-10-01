Pokemon Unite Weekend guide (October 1-2): Bonuses, special sales, and more

Pokemon Unite's monthly weekend celebrations are here again. Over the next two days (October 1 to 2), players will receive a bevy of bonuses and rewards, along with a special sale on popular holowear. The 48-hour event happens every month on the first Saturday and Sunday.

Pokemon Unite fans have had a gala time during the month of September. New licenses were added, with the latest being Scyther and Scizor. There have been some clear meta winners for the majority of the month, with the latest patch bringing some much-needed nerfs.

Pokemon Unite players will be spoilt for choice during the first weekend of October 2022

The announcement was shared by The Pokemon Company on Pokemon Unite's official Twitter channel. During the event, players will have the chance to earn a large amount of Aeos Coins, energy, and Battle Points. They clarified that players would be able to procure up to 1000 additional Aeos Coins on each day of the weekend celebration, on top of the weekly limit of obtainable Aeos Coins.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite #PokemonUNITE Weekend has begun! Earn extra Aeos Coins, enjoy more trial licenses, get increased amounts of Aeos Energy, and check out discounts on popular Holowear! #PokemonUNITE Weekend has begun! Earn extra Aeos Coins, enjoy more trial licenses, get increased amounts of Aeos Energy, and check out discounts on popular Holowear! https://t.co/qadialXo2o

Aeos Coins are integral to players as the in-game currency can be used to unlock Pokemon licenses. Players can gather Aeos Coins through battles, daily missions, completing challenges, and more. The higher cap will allow players to gather a large amount of Aeos Coins during the course of the event.

The Pokemon Unite Weekend will also change the energy multiplier for any energy boost tanks used. Furthermore, players will also be able to use all Pokemon as much as they want during the weekend event. The only restriction here is that this does not apply to ranked matches.

This is a great way for players to try out different licenses. They will also have the chance to get one Battle Point Boost Card each day.

The Unite Weekend will also have a special sale on popular Holowear, a type of cosmetic worn by Pokemon. The post does mention that only certain Holowear will be on sale. The announcement does feature Wigglytuff, Alolan Ninetales, and Slowbro, so one can only wonder which Holowears will be going on sale.

Pokemon Unite has managed to stay relevant through events, updates, and celebrations. Although there is some discontent regarding the current state of the game, it still remains one of the most popular Pokemon games around right now.

