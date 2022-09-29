Latest Pokemon Unite leak discloses starting date for Halloween event, skins, and outfits

Recent Pokemon Unite datamining by Twitter user @ElChicoEevee has made the rounds on social media, including Twitter and Reddit showcasing new cosmetics. In addition to holowear for certain playable Pokemon, certain trainer outfit pieces bear the likeness of Pokemon that have not yet been included in the game.

Among the datamine leaks are a Zubat hoodie for trainers, backpacks featuring the likenesses of Absol, Snorlax, Azumarill, and Zeraora, and much more. Additional leaks by ElChicoEevee have showcased a "Divine" holowear for Delphox, returning Halloween-themed witch and pumpkin hats for trainers, and the return of Halloween-centric holowear for Zeraora and Lucario.

With so much information being released, the game's community has attempted to put together the pieces.

Pokemon Unite: Players react to ElChicoEevee's recent cosmetic leaks

One of the more notable leaks released by ElChicoEevee was the Zubat hoodie, which led some players to speculate that the common bat Pokemon may soon arrive in Pokemon Unite along with Golbat and Crobat. Considering the Halloween festivities are quickly approaching for the title, it may not be out of the realm of possibility for it to be included.

However, other players pointed out that this hoodie's inclusion may be due to Halloween approaching and doesn't necessarily imply that Zubat/Golbat/Crobat is on the horizon. This has further been bolstered by the fact that some trainer cosmetics reference Pokemon that are not playable via Unite License.

Another exciting leak concerned the Fire/Psychic starter Pokemon Delphox, who appears to be getting a holowear called "Divine." In this holowear, Delphox appears to take on the traditional Japanese garb of a spirit channeler, which may imply why it's considered a "Divine" holowear.

However, some players were concerned that the costume may be part of Pokemon Unite's battle pass or that it would be expensive gem-wise.

According to ElChicoEevee, the start time of the Halloween event has also been confirmed. The event will allegedly begin on October 27, 2022, at 7:00 am UTC.

Paired with this leak, ElChicoEevee also displayed two returning costumes for Zeraora and Lucario: The "Space Style" and the "Costume Party Style," respectively.

These outfits for the two Pokemon had previously been released during the previous Pokemon Unite Halloween event and will allegedly be available during this year's as well, but may not be so indefinitely.

ElChicoEevee also revealed new cosmetics available through Pokemon Unite's upcoming battle pass, including pumpkin-themed hats and a new holowear for Scizor that will likely be introduced soon.

This massive trove of information should surely be taken with skepticism, but previous ElChicoEevee leaks have seemed to check out, including those for Clefable and Zoroark. With that in mind, there should be plenty in store to enjoy for October for Pokemon Unite players everywhere.

With the year slowly approaching its end, there's no doubt that TiMi Studio Group and The Pokemon Company have plenty of content on their collective schedules to provide to players. The end of the year will likely be a fascinating time, thanks to the Fall and Winter seasons.

