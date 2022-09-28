"It's like Zeraora, Lucario, and Absol had a baby": Pokemon Unite players react to Zoroark gameplay

Zoroark is all but confirmed for Pokemon Unite as players have revealed that it appears in the beta testing server.

The rumors were substantiated by Cris, a former Heroes of the Storm pro, who now streams Unite as a member of Cloud9. He shared a tweet showcasing some Zoroark gameplay, and the internet went nuts.

Many fans expressed disbelief that the rumors of Zoroark coming to the game were true. Others described their worry about it being yet another overpowered creature that would need a plethora of nerfs down the line.

Fans react to Zoroark's moves and abilities in Pokemon Unite

The video shared by Cris shows him using a Zoroark against a handful of opponents, including players testing other upcoming Pokemon like Sableye and Clefable.

Over and over again, Cris uses Zoroark's Cut and Feint Attack. This sees him decimating three enemy Pokemon (one being another Zoroark) and clearing the goal space for an easy score.

Drostar @DrostarYT @CrisHeroes It's like Zeraora, lucario and absol had a baby @CrisHeroes It's like Zeraora, lucario and absol had a baby

One player compared the new addition to Zeroara, Lucario, and Absol, stating that Zoroark's abilities and moves appear to draw inspiration from all three. This is due to its ability to zoom back and forth between locations while dishing out huge damage.

Raphael (Paldean Form) @RalphWroblewitz @CrisHeroes What we don't need is another Absol. This is going to be annoying to play against. @CrisHeroes What we don't need is another Absol. This is going to be annoying to play against.

With that in mind, other players have commented on how difficult it may be to play against a Pokemon Unite character that is similar to Absol. Zoroark certainly seems like it will be incredibly powerful at the start.

Zoroark is only live on the beta testing server right now, but after seeing the footage shared by Cris, some are already adamant that the Pokemon is going to be another broken character in the MOBA.

FroggyWoggy @HarryMannion10 @CrisHeroes So this is actually real.....OMFG. Finally another Gen 5 pokemon. Welp. Time to get back into the game. @CrisHeroes So this is actually real.....OMFG. Finally another Gen 5 pokemon. Welp. Time to get back into the game.

Regardless of how people feel about it in its current state, Zoroark will eventually make its way to Pokemon Unite. Like many other new characters in the game, players will jump at the chance to pick it first.

Cris shares more footage of Zoroark in Pokemon Unite

The Cloud9 streamer had much more to share apart from the initial tweet that players reacted to. He showed some of Zoroark's mechanics in play, such as its Illusion ability that sees it appear as an ally to enemy players.

Anything that isn't an objective or boss Pokemon is fair game. Zoroark and its pre-evolution Zorua can mask themselves as an opposing Pokemon or even a substitute doll.

C9 Cris @CrisHeroes Zoroarks Illusion makes you look like an ally to the enemy team Zoroarks Illusion makes you look like an ally to the enemy team https://t.co/N1qKXMyJBi

It will be very interesting to see how this works in the long run. The Illusion ability could be a sneaky tactic that helps players score goals by confusing the opposition and leaving them vulnerable.

Zoroark's attacks also appear to have multiple uses before a cooldown takes place. It can dash at and away from enemies while striking, which will make it a dangerous offensive creature.

C9 Cris @CrisHeroes we have a new contender for the triple 100k challenge we have a new contender for the triple 100k challenge https://t.co/DPsHqE04Bt

The last image shared by Cris showed just how useful Zoroark will be in the damage department. A teammate chose the character and did over 162,000 total damage during a beta testing match.

When Zoroark arrives in Pokemon Unite, players will need to be ready for another meta phase where the Pokemon is a must-have on every team.

