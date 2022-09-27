Pokemon UNITE leaks Sableye's gameplay, movesets, and more

A recent change log on the Pokemon UNITE official public testing site revealed the two new playable Pokemon joining the roster. Zoroark the Illusion Fox Pokemon and Sableye the Darkness Pokemon will be available to play at a later date after the release of Clefable, October's new playable character.

Sableye has been a Pokemon of interest since the third generation. This is due to its type combination of Dark and Ghost. Nowadays, this type combination only has a weakness to Fairy-type attacks. However, this was not the case when Sableye debuted, since the Fairy typing had not been introduced to the franchise at that point.

With Sableye taking the stage as one of Pokemon UNITE's next playable characters, many players are wondering about its moves and role in the game. Luckily, with the latest update to the public test, players have been trying out Sableye to find where it performs best.

Sableye in Pokemon UNITE: Everything to know

The first bit of interesting information to come from the update is regarding Sableye's role. Sableye will be the first Dark-type Pokemon to make its way into Pokemon UNITE as a support character. However, suiting the type's mischievous nature, Sableye's support comes from inflicting debuffs on enemies rather than buffing teammates.

Based on what has been released regarding Sableye's moveset, its entire kit will revolve around slowing down opponents as much as possible in order to allow the team's DPS character to easily catch and finish off targeted enemies. Even Sableye's basic attack slows opponents after three hits.

Sableye's most unique trait comes from its passive ability, Prankster. When Sableye is outside the visual range of an opponent, it will activate a stealth radius that makes it appear invisible to opponents until Sableye attacks them.

The first move Sableye can learn is Thief, and this can later become Knock Off. Both of these are simple tackling dash attacks, but they have the benefit of taking Aeos Energy from the opponent that they hit. If the opponent does not have any Aeos Energy when they are attacked, they will be stunned instead.

Confuse Ray is another move Sableye can opt for in Pokemon UNITE. Enemies hit by Confuse Ray will begin attacking their allies instead of Sableye and its teammates. When upgraded, Confuse Ray will also up the movement and attack speed of the Pokemon inflicted with Confusion.

Astonish is the second move Sableye can start with in Pokemon UNITE. The attack hits in a cone in front of Sableye and deals damage and slows down the opponent. The enemy takes even more damage and becomes even slower if Sableye hits the opponent with this attack while they are behind the opponent.

Feint Attack is a move many players are excited to see in action. This move sees Sableye throwing out fake Aeos Energy as a trap. Once the opponent goes in to collect the fake energy, the trap detonates, dealing damage to the opponent as well as slowing them for a set amount of time. This move comes with three charges.

Shadow Sneak is another move Sableye can pick in Pokemon UNITE to give it a safe and reliable way to enter its stealth mode. If Sableye attacks an opponent while its stealth is still active, the next attack will deal an increased amount of damage, and Sableye can enter its stealth mode once again.

Overall, Sableye seems to be the most unique Pokemon UNITE character to come to the game since Mew. Having a high skill ceiling, Sableye has the potential to be a very effective roaming support that should have no problem going where it is needed, thanks to its interesting choice of movement options.

