Pokemon Unite Scyther and Scizor: Expected movesets, evolution options & more

The Pokemon Unite spotlight for Scyther and Scizor is already out, and for the first time in the game, players will be able to enjoy a controlled evolution. So far, they have no way to control a Pokemon's evolution, but things will change soon.

Unlike the original lore, Scyther and Scizor are not natural evolutions, but Nintendo seems to have different plans. Players will get the other when they buy one, but interestingly, they can make a choice as they can switch from Scyther to Scizor in the midst of live games if they want. They can also refrain from doing so if they feel such a move is unnecessary.

This new dynamicism will certainly be interesting in Pokemon Unite, which has recently seen several additions. These have been far more complex, like Mew having the ability to reset moves. Scyther and Scizor will be walking along the same path, so let's take a look at what's known about the duo so far.

Scyther and Scizor will bring a unique dynamic to Pokemon Unite

The first instance of Scyther and Scizor's complex nature was unearthed in datamined information. There was a hint that the duo would be part of one single Pokemon and every player will start as Scyther in Pokemon Unite and then evolve into Scizor.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Evolve your strategy to suit the situation when Scyther and Scizor come to #PokemonUNITE on September 28! Evolve your strategy to suit the situation when Scyther and Scizor come to #PokemonUNITE on September 28! https://t.co/WkFDzwapLn

Much of it has turned out to be true as the developers have revealed the spotlight for the duo. What many should have anticipated was that they will be able to control whether they wanted to evolve Scyther or not. This is quite important as both are two completely different Pokemon, suited to different playstyles, and might be suitable only in some game conditions.

Tonight's spotlight is mostly about Scizor and what's to come from it. While Scyther's moves have been shown, the other seems to be an interesting choice. The names of their moves are yet to be announced, but both seem to be focused on melee-based moveset.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Dual Wingbeat will ensure that you play a whole match as Scyther! This move has the user slash in front of itself, dealing damage to opponents in an X-shaped area of effect. If the move deals damage to opponents at the center of the X, it restores the user’s HP! #PokemonUNITE Dual Wingbeat will ensure that you play a whole match as Scyther! This move has the user slash in front of itself, dealing damage to opponents in an X-shaped area of effect. If the move deals damage to opponents at the center of the X, it restores the user’s HP! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/7fMCv2MOqA

There had been rumors about Scizor getting a variation of Bullet Spray as part of its evolution. As mentioned earlier, players can control it with the help of Scyther's Dual Wingbeat. If players choose the move, Scyther won't evolve for them in the game and will be locked in.

Scyther and Scizor will both have the ability to create illusions and do damage with them. The former's ability will be titled Green Illusion, while the latter's will be called Red Illusion. They are said to create a diversion for the enemy and players can then choose to use them to amplify their damage.

Pokémon UNITE @PokemonUnite Wreak havoc with one of two UNITE Moves! Scyther can use Green Illusion Dive, while Scizor can unleash Red Illusion Dive. Attack the opponent, create illusory copies with special properties, and follow up with devastating damage! #PokemonUNITE Wreak havoc with one of two UNITE Moves! Scyther can use Green Illusion Dive, while Scizor can unleash Red Illusion Dive. Attack the opponent, create illusory copies with special properties, and follow up with devastating damage! #PokemonUNITE https://t.co/4lxbC4q3tR

It will be interesting to see what the duo does in terms of Pokemon Unite's meta, as it has been a mixed bag for new additions. While Mew has quickly risen to the top, the same can't be said about Dodrio. Scyther and Scizor seem quite complex and might not be a favorite of many.

The two Pokemon will appear in the game on September 28, but it's unclear how players will be able to obtain them. If Nintendo follows the same pattern as Dodrio, they will have to either spend crystals or wait for a week to unlock it with coins in Pokemon Unite.

