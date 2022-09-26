5 licenses players would love to see next in Pokemon Unite

At present, Pokemon Unite possesses 41 playable Pokemon via Unite Licenses. Additionally, Scizor and Clefable's licenses will also be arriving in the immediate future.

Though there are plenty of Unite Licenses to choose from, Pokemon Unite players have preferences for which Pokemon they'd like to see next. It suffices to say that there are numerous Pokemon being suggested by too many community members. Still, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the popular choices surfacing on social media.

Below, players can find a short list of Pokemon that might be interesting if introduced to the popular MOBA title.

Pokemon Unite: 5 Pokemon the community would like to see

1) Butterfree

Butterfree in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aside from Crustle, Buzzwole, and the arrival of Scizor, Bug-type Pokemon aren't particularly well-represented in Pokemon Unite. While many Bug-types have been thrown around as suggestions, Butterfree seems to remain in the minds of the community.

Its frailty may keep it from being a Speedster or Attacker, but Butterfree may shine as a Supporter. Since Butterfree has so many abilities that can buff, debuff, or inflict status ailments in the mainline games, it could perform well when supporting other Pokemon.

As a Bug-type, Butterfree will likely evolve incredibly fast in-game. This would mean it's considerably weaker like Caterpie and Metapod but would quickly reach its max evolution.

Then, utilizing potential moves like Stun Spore, Sleep Powder, or String Shot, Butterfree could use disables or debuffs against opponents. This would undoubtedly assist teammates in chasing down fleeing enemies or turning the tide in a Pokemon Unite team fight.

2) Swampert

Swampert in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via Game Freak)

One of the most beloved Water-type starter Pokemon in the franchise, Swampert is unique partly due to its Water/Ground typing and considerable tankiness. If introduced into Pokemon Unite, Swampert might make for an excellent Defender or at least an All-Rounder. Due to its dual typing, Swampert might be able to use both Ground and Water-type moves in its loadout.

TiMi Studio Group wouldn't want to make Swampert too similar to Pokemon Unite's other bulky Water-type starter (Blastoise), but that shouldn't be too difficult to avoid. Due to its power over land and sea, Swampert may be an excellent Pokemon for using crowd control and slows.

3) Gyarados

Misty's Gyarados in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another fan-favorite Pokemon, Gyarados has remained beloved since the first generation of games. It could fit into the Attacker or All-Rounder role quite nicely, but there's only one problem. Specifically, Gyarados evolves from Magikarp, one of the most useless Pokemon ever conceived. It cannot be easy to conceptualize how Magikarp would even work in Pokemon Unite, considering the only move it tends to know is Splash.

Perhaps Splash can be made to deal damage to wild Pokemon, allowing Magikarp to accrue experience while staying out of combat with enemy players. Once it gets the experience it needs, Magikarp can become the mighty Gyarados and begin to enact its rage on its foes.

4) Metagross

Metagross is one of the most adored Steel-type Pokemon in the series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently, the only Steel-types represented in Pokemon Unite are Aegislash, Lucario, and Duraludon. If The Pokemon Company wishes to bolster the presence of Steel-type Pokemon, few options would be better received than Metagross.

As a Steel/Psychic-type, Metagross could fit multiple roles, including Attacker, Defender, and All-Rounder. As it evolves from Beldum and Metang, it will be able to progress through its evolutions at a decent clip during a Unite Battle.

Truly, picking moves for Metagross wouldn't be too difficult of a task for Pokemon Unite. The toughest ordeal would likely be picking an appropriate role for Metagross. It possesses high attack and defense in its base stats, and a case could be made for it to be both an Attacker and a Defender.

TiMi could also pick the middle ground and make it an All-Rounder to balance its damage potential and durability. At any rate, the powerful Steel/Psychic-type would make a welcome addition to the MOBA.

5) Blaziken

Blaziken in Pokken Tournament (Image via Bandai Namco/The Pokemon Company)

Besides Charizard, Blaziken is arguably the most popular Fire-type starter Pokemon in the franchise. With blinding speed and potent attack power, Blaziken is a fearsome Fire/Fighting-type that has already seen itself included in other Pokemon spin-off titles. This would naturally make it a good fit for Pokemon Unite, and it could fit comfortably as either an Attacker or a Speedster.

Since other Fighting-types in Pokemon Unite, like Lucario or Machamp, are well-suited for the jungle, Blaziken may fit particularly well as a jungling Speedster akin to Gengar, Zeraora, or Talonflame. Blaziken also doesn't have particularly high HP in its base stats throughout the series, which may bolster its case as an Attacker or Speedster as opposed to an All-Rounder.

