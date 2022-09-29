5 major changes in the latest Pokemon Unite update

Pokemon Unite has been updated with Version 1.7.1.7, bringing mechanical changes and plenty of balancing.

Fans were ready to see some of the more overpowered Pokemon brought down a peg and eagerly awaited for their favorites to be buffed so they could keep up in the current meta.

From boss and wild Pokemon receiving changes to several nerfs and buffs to playable characters, this may be one of the more impactful updates to Pokemon Unite in recent memory.

Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

5 huge changes that came with the most recent Pokemon Unite update

5) Tyranitar effects fixed

Tyranitar will be much more useless with update 1.7.1.7 in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar can easily be one of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. If it has the right Emblems, Held Items, and a solid team surrounding it, it can dominate in just about any match.

A major bug made some of its attacks fairly useless, however. There were times where the effects of its attacks would not be applied when using the move. This has been fixed and now Tyranitar can wreak havoc once more.

4) Wigglytuff buff

Wigglytuff should be able to reclaim its spot as the best Support Pokemon in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wigglytuff is one of the best Support characters in the game, but there have always been a few details holding it back. This has outshined several others in terms of usefulness on the battlefield.

Thankfully, the recent update buffed Wigglytuff. Its Pound attack does more damage, Starlight Recital has an increased charge rate, and the cooldown for Dazzling Gleam has been reduced. Wigglytuff will be a powerhouse now.

3) Rayquaza's HP reduction

It'll take less work to eliminate Rayquaza after the update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza's HP has been reduced with update 1.7.1.7 of Pokemon Unite. This will drastically change how the endgame battles play out, especially center around Rayquaza in the middle of the Theia Sky Ruins map.

Essentially, the Legendary Pokemon is the final boss of the match. It appears, points double, and the team that lands the elimination blow gets a shield that ensures they can score.

This reduction in HP could see more teams focus on it as part of their game plan. It could also see a rapid uptick in late game scoring as the lower HP will make it easier to defeat, thus opening up more time to score in the final minutes.

2) Absol nerf

Absol will still be dangerous, but will require much more intelligent gameplay (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Multiple Pokemon received nerfs and Absol is one of the most gamechanging nerfs in the update. Its Pursuit attack sees it dash behind a Pokemon and attack it from the other side.

The entire thing that made Absol so overpowered was its ability to use its dash attacks and immediately follow up with another attack. Pursuit now has the time to execute an enhanced standard attack from behind after using a move that has decreased from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

1) Mr. Mime nerf

Mr. Mime definitely saw the most changes with the latest Pokemon Unite update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many fans would call Mr. Mime the most broken and overpowered Pokemon ever to be added to Pokemon Unite. That's all about to change with the plethora of nerfs in the recent update.

The damage for its Psychic attack greatly decreased from 1529 to 1084. Damage per tick for Power Swap was dropped from 160 to 118. Power Swap movement speed debuff given to opponents was decreased.

