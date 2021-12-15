Pokemon YouTuber demonstrates cloning glitch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update 1.1.2

The item cloning glitch has made a triumphant return in version 1.1.2 of Pokemon Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Using a cloning glitch will allow players to have incredibly large inventories. The cloning glitch which was broken down by YouTuber Osirus Studios is very useful for trainers who want multiple Master Balls or Max Revives.

Glitch makes it possible to clone Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To perform the glitch, trainers will need to head to a PokeCenter. It’s a good idea to save the game beforehand. Failing this glitch could cause the game to freeze, so trainers will want to be able to reset the game without losing any progress.

Once outside of a PokeCenter, trainers will want to head inside and immediately exit so that they are one step away from entering the building again. After that, trainers should have the Poketch app open to the Hidden Moves section with the cursor on Fly.

From there, trainers should mash the A and R buttons until the map is pulled up. In this state, the character should be able to walk around while the map is up.

Once the map is on the screen, players will need to head into the PokeCenter and then make the following inputs:

Walk up two tiles

Walk seven tiles to the right (takes players down to the Union Room)

Walk to the right once to exit the room

Walk five tiles to the left

Walk down three tiles to exit the PokeCenter

Trainers might consider having the sound on for this step so they can keep track of what they’re doing.

After exiting the PokeCenter, trainers will need to find a city to Fly to, but press A and X immediately afterwards. If done correctly, the menu should be on the screen when the confirmation to fly appears.

Players should have the menu up when they fly to the new area (Image via YouTube/Osirus Studios)

With the menu open, the next step is to select the Pokemon tab and go into the boxes section to find the Pokemon that are going to be cloned. From there, trainers can select a Pokemon to bring up a mini menu (that asks if the trainer wants to register the Pokemon) and then click the X button again to open another menu on top of it.

On this new menu, trainers should select the Pokemon tab again and open up boxes, double tap Y to select all the Pokemon being cloned, and move them all over to a new box. Afterwards, hitting B three times will bring players back to the mini menu. Clicking Check Summary will lead to the entire box being cloned.

