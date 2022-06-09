Shiny Amaura will not be coming to Pokemon GO

Niantic is known for adding to the Pokemon GO roster at a leisurely pace, and this trend continues as Amaura, and its evolution Aurorus have finally been added to the game.

The Season of GO is underway and has brought several new events and Pokemon to the mobile title. Amaura is just one new creature that players can hunt down and catch.

This has trainers wondering if they may encounter the shiny variant of the Rock/Ice-type Pokemon. Unfortunately, it won't be available in its shiny form for the time being.

Pokemon GO trainers will have to wait for a shiny Amaura

When Pokemon first arrive in Pokemon GO, they typically don't have their shiny form available for capture. However, some break that trend and have both their normal and shiny versions from the start.

That's not the case with Amaura or its evolution, Aurorus. As it slowly becomes available for trainers to encounter around the world, it will only be seen in its normal colored form.

Many Pokemon in the mobile game have gone without their shiny form, and Niantic is known to wait for a special event to release them. With Amaura being a Rock/Ice-type, the developers could possibly wait until wintertime in North America to release it.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Through your collaboration, you’ve been able to turn Adventure Week into Ultra Adventure Week!



#SeasonOfGO

pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… Congratulations again, Trainers!Through your collaboration, you’ve been able to turn Adventure Week into Ultra Adventure Week! Congratulations again, Trainers!Through your collaboration, you’ve been able to turn Adventure Week into Ultra Adventure Week! #SeasonOfGOpokemongolive.com/post/adventure… https://t.co/pkSI0n0Xj9

A special winter-themed program could see the inclusion of special Ice-types and their shiny forms with Amaura on the table. It's all just speculation as of now, but it seems like the most plausible option for when the shiny version may be added.

No one knows exactly when or if the shiny variant of Amaura will be added to Pokemon GO. It could take a while, with some recent additions being examples who attest to that.

Tirtouga and Archen are two Pokemon from the Unova region that were first added to the game in January 2020. They are finally receiving their shiny variants as part of the recently announced Adventure Week 2022.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Don’t forget to use



pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… Adventure Week has begun in areas around the world! ⛏️ 🪨 🥾Don’t forget to use #SeasonOfGO whenever you share your discoveries on social media! Adventure Week has begun in areas around the world! ⛏️ 🪨 🥾 Don’t forget to use #SeasonOfGO whenever you share your discoveries on social media!pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… https://t.co/uf4b7XLbAe

Fans are certainly hoping it won't take two or more years for Amaura's shiny form to become available, but with Niantic, it is never certain what they may add to the title and when.

For now, players can hatch 7 km Eggs to get this fossil Pokemon from Kalos. They can also complete special Field Research tasks for an encounter and will only get their hands on the regular version.

Trainers can wait a bit longer to encounter it out in the world. On June 12, 2022, the Ultra Unlock Research Day will take place between 11 AM and 3 PM local time. Amaura won't be shiny then but can be caught in the wild.

