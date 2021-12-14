SmallAnt's Twitch chat predicts which Pokemon the YouTuber will see in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

SmallAnt’s Twitch chat recently showed some serious clairvoyance in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

SmallAnt’s YouTube channel has heavily focused on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl since its release. Perhaps his biggest claim to fame was a 17-minute speedrun of the Generation IV games, which utilized several crazy glitches. He also draws in a very large Twitch following, who apparently are excellent predictors.

"100% next room has Squirtle": Twitch chat calls SmallAnt finding Water-type starter Pokemon

As SmallAnt was roaming the large Underground in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, his Twitch chat prophesied that he would find a Squirtle in the next room.

"100% the next room has a Squirtle"

As it would turn out, SmallAnt was about to head into Fountainspring Cave, one of the locations that Squirtle can spawn in after the National Dex is acquired. Lo and behold, a Squirtle was awaiting SmallAnt once he entered the room.

SmallAnt exclaimed,

"Oh my God! How did he know? Good call!"

Fortunately, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl makes it easy for any trainer to search for the old starter Pokemon, not just Squirtle. After the National Dex is acquired, all of the starters from Generations I, II, III, and IV will spawn in the Underground.

Each specific starter Pokemon will be found in a biome related to its type. For example, Charmander would be found in rooms like Lava Cave.

Squirtle is the Water-type starter of the Kanto region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As for the Water-type starters (Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, and Piplup), there are three biomes where they can be found. Those are as follows:

Fountainspring Cave

Riverbank Cave

Still-Water Cavern

In general, there are several phenomenal Pokemon that trainers can find in Fountainspring Cave after they’ve gotten the National Dex. In particular, Dratini can be found in this biome, who evolves into the enormously powerful Dragonite.

After collecting the 7th badge, trainers can also catch a potent rain combo. Both Pelliper (who gets the drizzle ability) and Lotad (who evolves into Ludicolo with the Swift Swim ability) can be found in Fountainspring Cave.

Even from the beginning of the game, trainers can find other rare spawns like Ralts and Swablu. Gible can also be found after the 7th badge is obtained.

Edited by R. Elahi