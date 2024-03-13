Pokemon Pokedle answers (Wednesday, March 13, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle version 153 for March 13, 2024, have been revealed. This daily online game sees players deducing the identity of a Pocket Monster through a series of five puzzles, including a Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle, those based on TCG card art or Pokedex entries, as well as one centered on a shadowy silhouette.

For March 13, 2024, the Pokedex clue for Pokedle 153 is as follows:

"This purehearted Pokémon shares its eggs with the injured."

Meanwhile, the parameters below can help Pokemon trivia masters figure out the Wordle-styled guessing puzzle:

Type 1: Poison

Poison Type 2: Flying

Flying Habitat: Cave

Cave Color: Blue/Purple

Blue/Purple Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 80 centimeters

80 centimeters Weight: 7.5 kilograms

Chansey, Zubat, and more Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 153 (March 13, 2024)

Zubat is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 13, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those seeking the full set of answers for Pokedle on March 13, the complete slate is listed below:

Classic: Zubat

Zubat Card Art : Machamp

: Machamp Pokedex Entry : Chansey

: Chansey Silhouette: Muk

Determining the solution for the Classic puzzle shouldn't be too tough once players narrow down their answers to Generation I Pokemon, which is Pokedle's current pool of answers. Since there are only two Gen I species that are Poison/Flying-type (Zubat and Golbat), the answer comes down to realizing that Zubat is much smaller and better fits the height and weight clues.

The TCG card art may be the toughest puzzle for March 13. Since the art is blurred, it's difficult to make out any distinguishing features with this particular card. However, as players make guesses and remove blur, they'll notice what appears to be a large belt with a golden center, which aptly fits the power-saving belt worn by Machamp, the Superpower Pokemon known for its Fighting-type power.

When it comes to the Pokedex entry puzzle, Pokemon Legends: Arceus players will recognize the description, and the mention of compassion and sharing eggs is a dead ringer for the creature Chansey. Few Pocket Monsters match Chansey's willingness to help and heal the injured, so much so that it has become a regular fixture alongside nurses and doctors.

This leaves the silhouette puzzle, which shows the bottom of a very blobby creature design. In the Kanto region of Gen I, the two suspected answers are Grimer and its evolution, Muk. However, the silhouette is much lower to the ground, pointing to Muk as the answer since Grimer tends to stand more upright.

Previous Pokedle answers

Haunter was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 12, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle rarely repeats its answers across categories, players can use solutions from the past to help them eliminate guesses in future puzzles. Here are the last few days' worth of answers:

March 12, Pokedle 152 - Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette)

- Haunter (Classic), Parasect (Card), Oddish (Pokedex), Hitmonchan (Silhouette) March 11, Pokedle 151 - Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette)

- Weepinbell (Classic), Grimer (Card), Nidoking (Pokedex), Moltres (Silhouette) March 10, Pokedle 150 - Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette)

- Gastly (Classic), Seel (Card), Clefable (Pokedex), Tangela (Silhouette) March 9, Pokedle 149 - Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette)

- Lapras (Classic), Slowbro (Card), Raichu (Pokedex), Arcanine (Silhouette) March 8, Pokedle 148 - Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette)

- Bulbasaur (Classic), Poliwrath (Card), Venomoth (Pokedex), Charmeleon (Silhouette) March 7, Pokedle 147 - Tentacool (Classic), Venomoth (Card), Rapidash (Pokedex), Jynx (Silhouette)

The next set of trivia tests by Pokedle will be made available at midnight on March 14, 2024, US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). The answers will be published here shortly after, so be sure to check back in for them. Hopefully, you can complete the puzzles and continue to improve your knowledge until it reaches the level of a Pokemon Professor.

Poll : Did you find Pokedle version 153 challenging? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion