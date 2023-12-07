The official Pokemon YouTube channel just revealed the final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. It is just over four minutes in length and is jam-packed with a lot of information about what The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have in store for the Scarlet and Violet fans.

In this article, we will take a look at one of the new features that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is going to receive in the Indigo Disk DLC, which is Blueberry Quests. While there is not a lot to play with from the trailer, we will try to break it down for you.

Everything you need to know about Blueberry Quests in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Around one minute and twelve seconds into the trailer, we can see the main character talking to an NPC called Lacey, who discusses a new in-game feature called Blueberry Quests. You can also refer to these quests as BBQs.

We can see Lacey speak the following lines:

“Here at Blueberry, we have lots of extracurricular tasks you can do called Blueberry Quests, or just tasks you can do called Blueberry Quests, or just BBQs for short!”

As soon as she finishes her dialogue, we can see a new mission pop up in the top-right corner of the screen that reads:

“Find 3 Ditto Blocks in the Savanna Biome!”

So, Blueberry Quests of BBQs are normal missions that you can do for the main storyline or alongside the main narrative to get exciting rewards.

There are four different biomes in the Terrarium, each with Pokemon that are best suited to the habitat. So, you can get other missions like catching Alolan monsters from the Coastal Biome that is associated with the Alolan region. These will be class-related missions, and you can choose which biome you want your missions to be set in.

This is mostly speculative based on what we saw in the trailer and is subject to change once the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gets dropped.