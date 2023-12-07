What are Synchro Machines? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer features new device

The final trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC was posted a while back on The Official Pokemon's YouTube channel, giving fans four minutes of Indigo goodness. From featuring returning legendary Pocket Monsters to new creatures, there was a lot that was revealed in that video. However, fans are particularly curious about the Synchro Machine, which was also shown in the trailer.

The developers talked about this new device in the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Press Site. It is going to allow players to become one with their favorite Pocket Monsters.

What are Synchro Machines in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

According to the official Pokemon Press Site, a Synchro Machine is a device that will allow trainers to view the world through the eyes of their Pokemon.

Once you reach a particular level in the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, you will have access to Synchro Machines. These will, in a way, fuse you with your Pocket Monster. That will allow you to participate in battles and do missions as a Pokemon. You will be able to access the devices after helping one of the scientists with their research at Blueberry Academy.

Getting to play as a Pokemon will be a fresh mechanic, and it will completely change how everything works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Imagine fusing with Miraidon or Koraidon and flying around the different biomes, embracing the beauty from a first-person perspective.

If you analyzed the Indigo Disk DLC's trailer, you would notice that The Pokemon Company and Game Freak have put a lot of emphasis on the utility of these two creatures. Miraidon and Koraidon were shown on numerous occasions, which leads us to believe that a lot of the missions in this DLC will make use of the new device.

Indigo Disk will be launched on December 14, 2023. Consider following us here for the latest news on everything related to the Pokemon franchise.