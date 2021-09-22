What time does Pokemon Unite release on mobile?

Gamers without a Nintendo Switch have been itching for their chance to play Pokemon Unite on mobile. At long last, the game is set to be released on mobile devices tomorrow.

Now, players are curious about the exact time Pokemon Unite will be available for download on mobile.

This article is a gamer's guide to pinpointing the precise time Pokemon Unite will be released.

A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! Get ready, Trainers! Tomorrow, the battle continues as #PokemonUNITE arrives on mobile devices!A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! Get ready, Trainers! Tomorrow, the battle continues as #PokemonUNITE arrives on mobile devices!



A new battle pass, new adventures, and a new way to play! https://t.co/XvK7OrHqgo

Pokemon Unite's mobile version will officially be released on September 22nd

Pokemon Unite will be playable worldwide on mobile devices on September 22 at 12:00 AM Pacific Time.

Unfortunately, for those who play Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch, the game will be unavailable today from 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM PT. The maintenance break will focus on preparing the game for crossplay with mobile devices. Of course, Switch players have already had plenty of time to hone their skills in the game.

We appreciate your patience and understanding! Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be in maintenance on September 21 from 2:00PM to 12:00AM PT. During this time, the game will not be playable while we make adjustments and prepare for the mobile launch.We appreciate your patience and understanding! Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be in maintenance on September 21 from 2:00PM to 12:00AM PT. During this time, the game will not be playable while we make adjustments and prepare for the mobile launch.



We appreciate your patience and understanding! https://t.co/RLDXmpQp6y

There's more in store for Pokemon Unite than just the upcoming mobile release. This update will implement a new battle pass as well as several new features. Pokemon Unite has even hinted at Sylveon and Mamoswine joining the ranks of playable Pocket Monsters in the near future. However, no official date has been announced as of yet.

While crossplay functionality between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices has been promised to arrive alongside the mobile version's release; it remains to be seen how smoothly the game will operate right off the bat. Unite's developers have consistently put out updates as needed, so it's likely they'll make the necessary adjustments and bug fixes shortly after the mobile version launches if problems arise.

Pokemon Unite fans will want to be ready at 12:00 AM PT, because the game will finally be available for download on Android and iOS devices. Players who pre-registered for Unite will receive their perks and prizes for signing up early once they log-in.

