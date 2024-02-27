When is Raikou coming to Pokemon Sleep?

The arrival of Raikou in Pokemon Sleep has been confirmed by developers in a recent livestream hosted by Pokemon on February 27, 2024. Raikou's debut in the title is scheduled for March 2024. The stream showcased the critter traversing wild landscapes while other Electric-type Pokemon dozed peacefully.
Trainers worldwide have eagerly anticipated the arrival of the legendary dog trio, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune, in Pokemon Sleep, and their patience is set to be rewarded soon.
Raikou in Pokemon Sleep coming in March 2024
To celebrate Raikou's long-awaited arrival, players logging into Pokemon Sleep during the launch will receive a special bonus. This includes 10 Poke-Biscuits to energize trainers and Pokemon and a generous 1000 diamonds to enhance the gaming experience. However, trainers must act fast, as this bonus offer expires April 30, 2024.
With the inclusion of Raikou, Pokemon Sleep promises an electrifying adventure like never before. Trainers are advised to prepare themselves for the thrilling encounters that await them in the realm of dreams.
In addition to Raikou, trainers could soon encounter Suicune and Entei. The legendary trio reunites, so trainers must prepare. Stay vigilant as the legends stir again in Pokemon Sleep.
Stay tuned for more updates as the Pokemon universe prepares for Raikou's arrival, the storied Electric Pokemon, in Pokemon Sleep this March.