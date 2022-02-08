Where to find Magnemite in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Magnemite is definitely a tough one to find in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Although it is a precursor to the Sinnoh region, some Pokemon became much harder to find in Hisui than they previously were. One great example is Magnemite, who normally can be found in the Fuego Ironworks. It is so hard to find in Hisui, though, that many trainers could go through a playthrough and not see it at all.

Electric and Steel Pokemon found through special in-game event

In order to find Magnemite, trainers will need to enter Space-Time Distortions. Magnemite won’t be found in the overworld, so there’s no use looking for it that way.

Specifically, Magnemite spawns in the Space-Time Distortions in Cobalt Coastlands. Trainers will be notified of these events as they wander through the world.

Once notified, an icon will appear on the map where it is forming. From there, trainers will have five minutes to get into the designated area. As it forms, the Space-Time Distortion will have the appearance of a rainbow dome.

As soon as the Space-Time Distortion starts, though, the dome turns into a harsh purple. Then Pokemon (one of which can be Magnemite) will start spawning in rapid succession. Rare items like evolutionary stones and shards will also drop on the floor for trainers to pick up.

Fortunately, Magneton also can appear in the Space-Time Distortions in the Cobalt Coastlands. Hopefully, trainers can catch one of them so that they don't have to bother evolving a Magnemite.

Magnemite can be found in Space-Time Distortions in Cobalt Coastlands (Image via Game Freak)

As far as Magnezone is concerned, though, trainers might want to look for a different way of finding one. Only Alpha Magnezone will spawn during a Space-Time Distortion, and Alpha Magnezone is incredibly difficult to defeat, let alone catch.

Alternatively, trainers can always catch Magnezone in the Coronet Highlands. If trainers head to Celestica Trail, Fabled Spring or Clamberclaw Cliffs, they can spot a Magnezone flying around occasionally.

The only bad news that comes with this is that trainers will need some seriously good accuracy to snipe Magnezone with a Jet Ball. If any trainers end up catching a Magneton, the easiest way to add Magnezone to the Pokedex is through going to Coronet Highlands and evolving it.

