Niantic acknowledges Pokemon GO log-in issues on Android

Like most applications on phones, the Pokemon GO app also experiences glitches from time to time. While some of them can be fixed with a simple restart or reinstallation, others tend to be more difficult to get rid of. For instance, log-in problems have been bothering players on Android devices for the past month or so.

Niantic has a Twitter account dedicated to resolving problems players face with its games, such as Pokemon GO. This is where some players put up their complaints about not being able to log into the game using their Android phones. According to reports, they were met with radio silence for over a month, and the response thereafter was far from satisfactory.

Players unable to log in as Google keeps marking Pokemon GO as an "insecure app"

u/milotic03 took to TheSilphRoad subreddit to highlight the fact they got a response from the Niantic Support team after other players had been complaining about not being able to log into the game for nearly a month because of a glitch. This problem seemed to be arising because Google kept identifying Pokemon GO as an app that doesn't comply with its secure browser policy.

What is ironic is that Niantic Support's first response to the problem was to suggest that the trainer raise a ticket via in-app customer support. This would be literally impossible for a player to do because they were unable to log into the game in the first place. After a player highlighted the same, Niantic Support's Twitter handle gave them a separate form where they could lodge their issue.

This raises a couple of questions. Why is Pokemon GO, an app that is immensely popular and used by nearly 80 million players worldwide, getting flagged by Google's secure browser policies? What is the point of having a dedicated support page on Twitter if players have to be redirected to in-app solutions, especially when the app itself is inaccessible?

Google's security issue is a matter of grave concern and Niantic must look into resolving it with utmost urgency. Considering Pokemon GO deals heavily with sensitive location-based data and a non-compliant security system for the game might put a lot of players at risk of unwanted data breaches.

u/milotic/03 shared a screenshot of the flag that they got from Google Play a month ago. While the tracking bit is fairly obvious because the game literally works on location-based data, not having a robust system that leaves players vulnerable to breaches is completely unacceptable.

The second issue is lighter and can be passed on as human error, considering it was rectified within the next few hours with a legitimate solution. Reddit users, however, did not let go of this opportunity to make fun of the company's Support page.

milotic03 wasn't the only person to face log-in issues. Other players have also reported the same or similar problems.

Niantic should pull up their socks and fix these issues to make the gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.

