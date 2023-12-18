One of Indigo Disk’s better updates is a Gen 1 Pokemon animation

One of the many criticisms players have regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as its newest chapter of the expansion, The Indigo Disk, is how it downgraded the animations used for special moves of certain Pokemon. However, with some fan-favorite monsters making their return in this new chapter, Game Freak stepped up its game in regards to some small details that have not gone unnoticed.

One of the many neat little details players have caught onto was the recent changes made to Blastoise and how it uses its moves. Every game the critter has been in in recent times, aside from the occasional spin-off, has left its biggest features of its design completely out of its attacking animations. However, this has been fixed in the recent Indigo Disk expansion.

Blastoise is in the limelight again following the release of The Indigo Disk

In the newest expansion where Blastoise makes a return, the species can finally utilize their two massive back cannons. This is a massive step forward for the main series games as Blastoise has never done this in any main entry, but has oddly always been able to do so in spin-offs like the Pokemon Stadium games and Pokemon Unite for example.

However, the animation that uses these cannons is only tied to a couple of the moves it can learn, rather than being used on every special attack it can learn. While this is understandable for moves like Focus Blast or Aura Sphere, it is a bit unusual that Blastoise cannot use its cannons for moves like Water Gun or Ice Beam.

In addition to the new use of its cannons, Blastoise has a new exclusive swimming animation that can be seen when using features like the Synchro Machine or the Let's Go walking mechanic. This new swimming animation takes inspiration from the anime as well as New Pokemon Snap, which is a spin-off famous for its high-quality models and animations.

How to get Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

Blastoise as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With all the hype around Blastoise's animation in The Indigo Disk, many may want to know how they can get their hands on one to see for themselves. Thankfully, obtaining one of these creatures is incredibly easy for most players. Trainers can choose to either train one themselves, or to transfer it from another title.

To catch a Squirtle to evolve into a Blastoise in The Indigo Disk, players will need 3,000 BP. This can be obtained through various methods in the expansion, so they may not have trouble obtaining this amount if they keep their side-spending to a minimum. To find Squirtle in particular, they will need to purchase the expansion for the Canyon Biome from the BB League room at the computer.

For those who may not have the DLC, Blastoise can still be obtained through transferring with the Pokemon Home application. Through Pokemon Home, players can transfer a Blastoise from Pokemon GO, Pokemon Sword and Shield, or Pokemon Let's GO.