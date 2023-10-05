Pokemon Electric type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more

Electric-type Pocket Monsters are among the most popular creatures in the Pokemon universe. Fans have often been conditioned to love those critters, which is evident from the countless Electric-type rodents seen in this franchise. Moreover, Pikachu is arguably the most recognizable entity from this series and an Electric-type as well. The developers even tried to multiply its success by creating multiple variations of this critter. However, most of them did not sit well with fans.

Since the Pokemon franchise has plenty of Electric creatures, this article will walk you through everything you need to know about them. It will talk about their best moves, the most powerful Electric-type creature, and much more.

Pokemon Electric-type strengths

Zapdos, as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company, TPC)

Water-types are some of the most widely used elemental typings in the VGC. One of the hardest counters to it is Electric Pocket Monsters. Being able to deal super effective damage to some of the hardest hitters in the VGC while resisting their moves at the same time makes the latter highly desirable.

Electric-type Pocket Monsters do super effective damage against the following elemental typings:

Water (Electric-type creatures deal 2x super effective damage)

Flying (Electric-type creatures deal 2x super effective damage)

Besides dealing super effective damage to Water- and Flying-type Pocket Monsters. Moreover, they are resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Flying

Steel

Flying-type beasts are pretty common in the VGC. Being able to resist their attacks makes Electric-type beasts an invaluable addition to any team.

Pokemon Electric-type weaknesses

Electric-type Pocket Monsters are vulnerable to and take super effective damage from just one elemental typing: Ground.

Strongest Electric-type Pokemon

Detective Pikachu, as seen in the main series (Image via TPC)

There is undoubtedly an absurdly large number of Electric-type creatures in the Pokemon franchise. Here are some of the strongest in the VGC's current meta:

Magnezone (Electric- and Steel-type Pocket Monster)

Regieleki (Electric-type legendary Pocket Monster)

Thundurus (Electric- and Flying-type legendary Pocket Monster)

Zapdos (Electric- and Flying-type legendary Pocket Monster)

Luxray (Electric-type Pocket Monster)

Sandy Shocks (Electric- and Ground-type Pocket Monster)

Iron Hands (Electric- and Fighting-type Paradox Pocket Monster)

Pawmot (Fighting- and Electric-type Pocket Monster)

Strongest Electric-type moves

With a wide array of Electric-type creatures, you are bound to come across a large number of moves of that element. Here are some of the strongest options in the VGC in this regard:

Catastropika

Thunder

Bolt Strike

Fusion Bolt

Zing Zap

Wild Charge

Volt Tackle

Thunder Fang

Parabolic Charge

Buzzy Buzz

Being able to hard-counter some of the most widely used Pocket Monsters, Electric-type beasts are an absolute no-brainer when it comes to critters to add to your team.

Let us know what is your favorite Electric-type beast down in the comments below.