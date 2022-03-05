Pokemon fans imagine what the final starter evolutions could look like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Now that Generation IX has been revealed, many Pokemon fans are conceptualizing what the starter evolutions might look like.

The recent Pokemon Presents nearly broke the internet when they revealed a brief trailer for Generation IX. Most of the trailer showed off the environments in the game. It ended, however, with a sneak peek of the starters.

As a result, fans' imaginations are becoming filled with which typings and designs the starters' evolutions might have.

Fanart is already being released for potential evolutions for starter Pokemon

One glimpse of some possibilities for the starter evolutions came from Twitter user Jumbo, who has made Pokemon fanart in the past. This image shows some of what direction fans think the starters will go in.

The Grass-type starter, Sprigatito, is certainly not the first feline the franchise has come up with. The evolution that Jumbo thought up for its evolution, though, almost resembles the legendary beasts from Johto (Suicune, Raikou, and Entei).

Jumbo also gave it a secondary typing of Steel. The only other Grass/Steel-type the franchise has seen is the Ferrothorn line. This is an excellent defensive typing if it ends up coming true.

Perhaps the most interesting choice that Jumbo made was making the evolution for Fuecoco (the Fire-type starter) a Fire/Fairy-type. This is because, based on the chatter online, most fans think it will end up becoming a Dragon.

In fact, many fans have pointed out that it looks a little like a red Gible. Others, though, believe that it might end up as more of a crocodile, similar to Feraligatr.

As for Quaxly, the Water-type starter, comparisons have immediately been drawn to Golduck and Swanna. Jumbo imagined this evolution as a Water/Fighting-type, like Poliwrath or Urshifu Rapid Strike.

According to franchise tradition, every region is based on a real-life area, and it looks like Generation IX will be based on Spain. Therefore, Jumbo explained how the designs were based on Spanish mythology and culture.

Despurrado is based on bandidos of Spain, namely Viriathus.

Picolebre draws inspo from El Cuelebre, a mythological winged serpent from Spain.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release in late 2022.

