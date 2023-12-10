Pokemon GO Adamant Time: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The Pokemon GO Adamant Time event will focus on critters from the Kanto region, and, all of them will be available in their shiny form. It will kick off on December 10, 2023 at 10 am local time and go on till 8 pm local time on December 15, 2023. Keeping with the theme of the current season of Timeless Travels, this is a great chance for you to capture Pocket Monsters from Generation I in Pokemon GO.
This article will mention how you can acquire each of the spotlighted critters and their shiny rates during the Pokemon GO Adamant Time event.
All shiny Pocket Monsters available during the Pokemon GO Adamant Time event, and their shiny odds
1) Bulbasaur
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/512
2) Charmander
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/512
3) Squirtle
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/512
4) Vulpix
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/256
5) Oddish
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
6) Ponyta
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/256
7) Krabby
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/256
8) Voltorb
- Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards
- Shiny rate: 1/256
9) Koffing
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
10) Rhyhorn
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
11) Goldeen
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
12) Dratini
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
13) Ditto
- Where to find: Wild Encounters [When Ditto appears in Pokemon GO during this event, it will be disguised as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, or Goldeen.]
- Shiny rate: 1/64
14) Staryu
- Where to find: 1-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
15) Omanyte
- Where to find: 1-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
16) Kabuto
- Where to find: 1-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
17) Chansey
- Where to find: 3-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
18) Scyther
- Where to find: 3-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
19) Snorlax
- Where to find: 3-star raids
- Shiny rate: 1/512
20) Abra
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
21) Machop
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
22) Geodude
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
23) Gastly
- Where to find: Wild Encounters
- Shiny rate: 1/512
