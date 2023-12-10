Pokemon GO Adamant Time: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

The Pokemon GO Adamant Time event will focus on critters from the Kanto region, and, all of them will be available in their shiny form. It will kick off on December 10, 2023 at 10 am local time and go on till 8 pm local time on December 15, 2023. Keeping with the theme of the current season of Timeless Travels, this is a great chance for you to capture Pocket Monsters from Generation I in Pokemon GO.

This article will mention how you can acquire each of the spotlighted critters and their shiny rates during the Pokemon GO Adamant Time event.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during the Pokemon GO Adamant Time event, and their shiny odds

1) Bulbasaur

Shiny Bulbasaur (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/512

2) Charmander

Shiny Charmander (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/512

3) Squirtle

Shiny Squirtle (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/512

4) Vulpix

Shiny Vulpix (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/256

5) Oddish

Shiny Oddish (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

6) Ponyta

Shiny Ponyta (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/256

7) Krabby

Shiny Krabby (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/256

8) Voltorb

Shiny Voltorb (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards

Wild Encounters and Field Research rewards Shiny rate: 1/256

9) Koffing

Shiny Koffin (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

10) Rhyhorn

Shiny Rhyhorn (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

11) Goldeen

Shiny Goldeen (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

12) Dratini

Shiny Dratini (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

13) Ditto

Shiny Ditto (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters [When Ditto appears in Pokemon GO during this event, it will be disguised as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, or Goldeen.]

Wild Encounters [When Ditto appears in Pokemon GO during this event, it will be disguised as Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, or Goldeen.] Shiny rate: 1/64

14) Staryu

Shiny Staryu (Image via TPC)

Where to find: 1-star raids

1-star raids Shiny rate: 1/512

15) Omanyte

Shiny Omanyte (Image via TPC)

Where to find: 1-star raids

1-star raids Shiny rate: 1/512

16) Kabuto

Shiny Kabuto (Image via TPC)

Where to find: 1-star raids

1-star raids Shiny rate: 1/512

17) Chansey

Shiny Chancey (Image via TPC)

Where to find: 3-star raids

3-star raids Shiny rate: 1/512

18) Scyther

Shiny Scyther (Image via TPC)

Where to find: 3-star raids

3-star raids Shiny rate: 1/512

19) Snorlax

Shiny Snorlax (Image via TPC)

Where to find: 3-star raids

3-star raids Shiny rate: 1/512

20) Abra

Shiny Abra (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

21) Machop

Shiny Machop (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

22) Geodude

Shiny Geodude (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

23) Gastly

Shiny Gastly (Image via TPC)

Where to find: Wild Encounters

Wild Encounters Shiny rate: 1/512

Check out all the other upcoming events in Pokemon GO in December 2023.