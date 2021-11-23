All of Alakazam's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

With a new week comes a new wave of Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO. On this week's list of available Raid Bosses is the fan favorite and original Psychic-type Pokemon, Alakazam.

Most veterans of the Pokemon franchise know Alakazam from its spot on the Saffron City Gym Leader, Sabrina's team. The rival in Red, Blue, FireRed, and LeafGreen also had an Alakazam on his team. In those games, Alakazam was the most terrifying Pokemon, thanks to the lack of reliable counters against Psychic-type Pokemon.

Due to its intimidating status as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, many players may not be aware of the best way to take on Alakazam. Due to its incredible attacking power, players will need to prepare for this fight properly; but what Pokemon should players bring to this battle?

Which Pokemon types to use against Alakazam in Pokemon GO

Blue's Alakazam facing off against a Scyther in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously stated, Alakazam is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon. This typing grants Alakazam more weaknesses than resistances, so players can easily take advantage of this in Pokemon GO. Alakazam is weak to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks while only resisting Fighting and other Psychic-type attacks.

Alakazam's stats in Pokemon GO perfectly reflect its role in the main series as one of the best glass cannon attackers players can have. With an outstanding attack stat of 271, there is not a single player that should take its appearance lightly. However, this brings in Alakazam's first notable weakness. Alakazam has a pitiful defense stat of 167 and a miniature stamina stat of 146.

When choosing the best counters for Alakazam or any glass cannon Pokemon, a simple type advantage is not the only thing players should consider in Pokemon GO. Players looking to make quick work of Alakazam or want to stay in a fight longer should look to Alakazam's stats. Alakazam's low defenses make it easy to take down with a glass cannon of the player's own.

The best Pokemon to take on this role is Chandelure. While Gengar is typically seen as the better option, Gengar's secondary Poison typing means that it takes super effective damage from Alakazam's Psychic-type attacks. Darkrai or Honchkrow are great picks for a defensive option due to their Dark typing heavily resisting Psychic-type attacks.

A strong group of other Pokemon GO players for this Raid is anywhere between two or three. With more people, there is less of a risk of losing a Raid Battle as well as more people fighting the boss, thus speeding up the process.

While taking on any new Raid Boss in Pokemon GO can appear to be a daunting task, with the right combination of the right Pokemon and some friends to challenge the Raid with, Alakazam is barely a threat. With more Pokemon, Alakazam's frail defense can be easily taken advantage of.

