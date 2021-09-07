Pokemon GO: Alolan Raichu weaknesses and best counters (September 2021)

As part of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief, Alolan Raichu has made an appearance as a three-star raid boss.

In addition to being an Electric-type Pokemon like its Kanto-born counterpart, Alolan Raichu is also a Psychic-type. Although this imbues it with some new moves that its distant relative can't perform, the added elemental type makes it susceptible to more weaknesses and counters.

In total, Alolan Raichu is weak to four elemental types; Ghost, Bug, Dark, and Ground-type moves will deal super effective damage to this Pokemon, which is exactly what's needed when battling it as a raid boss in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Great moves and Pokemon to counter Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raichu has access to more moves than a standard Raichu, but it opens itself up to more type weaknesses (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Since Alolan Raichu has a larger array of weaknesses compared to a standard Raichu, Pokemon GO trainers have more options and flexibility when selecting moves and Pokemon.

If countered effectively, Alolan Raichu could even be beaten solo, something that can't be said for all raid bosses. Since its weaknesses are so diverse, there are tons of Pokemon and moves that can potentially deal super effective damage.

However, there are those that outperform others, and a list of these effective counters and their types can be found below:

Fast Moves

Lick (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Feint Attack (Dark-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Mud-Slap (Ground-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-t ype)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Bulldoze (Ground-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type)

Top Pokemon Counters

Mega Houndoom

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Giratina

Darkrai

Garchomp

Mamoswine

Excadrill

Hydreigon

Chandelure

Landorus

Groudon

Rhyperior

Yveltal

Krookodile

Weavile

Tyranitar

Mewtwo (when using Shadow Ball)

Golurk

Donphan

Nidoking

Escavalier

Golem

Bisharp

Genesect

Reshiram (using Crunch)

Torterra

Flygon

Absol

Yanmega

Using these moves and counters, Pokemon GO trainers should have little trouble taking down Alolan Raichu in a raid. If they bring along a few friends who also follow suit and counter this boss, victory should be incredibly quick.

This will allow players to receive extra rewards and catch Alolan Raichu at an even faster rate.

