Pokemon GO: Alolan Raichu weaknesses and best counters (September 2021)

As part of Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief, Alolan Raichu has made an appearance as a three-star raid boss.
In addition to being an Electric-type Pokemon like its Kanto-born counterpart, Alolan Raichu is also a Psychic-type. Although this imbues it with some new moves that its distant relative can't perform, the added elemental type makes it susceptible to more weaknesses and counters.
In total, Alolan Raichu is weak to four elemental types; Ghost, Bug, Dark, and Ground-type moves will deal super effective damage to this Pokemon, which is exactly what's needed when battling it as a raid boss in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO: Great moves and Pokemon to counter Alolan Raichu
Since Alolan Raichu has a larger array of weaknesses compared to a standard Raichu, Pokemon GO trainers have more options and flexibility when selecting moves and Pokemon.
If countered effectively, Alolan Raichu could even be beaten solo, something that can't be said for all raid bosses. Since its weaknesses are so diverse, there are tons of Pokemon and moves that can potentially deal super effective damage.
However, there are those that outperform others, and a list of these effective counters and their types can be found below:
Fast Moves
- Lick (Ghost-type)
- Snarl (Dark-type)
- Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)
- Feint Attack (Dark-type)
- Mud Shot (Ground-type)
- Mud-Slap (Ground-type)
- Bite (Dark-type)
- Hex (Ghost-type)
- Bug Bite (Bug-type)
- Fury Cutter (Bug-type)
Charge Moves
- Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)
- Foul Play (Dark-type)
- Earthquake (Ground-type)
- Crunch (Dark-type)
- Dark Pulse (Dark-t ype)
- Earth Power (Ground-type)
- X-Scissor (Bug-type)
- Megahorn (Bug-type)
- Bulldoze (Ground-type)
- Payback (Dark-type)
- Bug Buzz (Bug-type)
Top Pokemon Counters
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Gyarados
- Giratina
- Darkrai
- Garchomp
- Mamoswine
- Excadrill
- Hydreigon
- Chandelure
- Landorus
- Groudon
- Rhyperior
- Yveltal
- Krookodile
- Weavile
- Tyranitar
- Mewtwo (when using Shadow Ball)
- Golurk
- Donphan
- Nidoking
- Escavalier
- Golem
- Bisharp
- Genesect
- Reshiram (using Crunch)
- Torterra
- Flygon
- Absol
- Yanmega
Using these moves and counters, Pokemon GO trainers should have little trouble taking down Alolan Raichu in a raid. If they bring along a few friends who also follow suit and counter this boss, victory should be incredibly quick.
This will allow players to receive extra rewards and catch Alolan Raichu at an even faster rate.
