Pokemon GO Amoonguss: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Determining the best moveset and counters against Amoonguss in Pokemon GO is much more in-depth than many players could realize. Like the main series, each creature is more intricate than its elemental typing. There are details like stats, how moves pair with one another, and the current state of the meta that can significantly influence a monster's viability.

Amoonguss is a fascinating creature in Pokemon GO, considering how well it performs in the main series, thanks to its variety of utility moves. With utility being practically removed in Niantic's mobile spin-off, Amoonguss has to adopt a much different play style than it is used to. So, how is it fair?

Best moveset for Amoonguss in Pokemon GO

Amoonguss as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The biggest issue with Amoonguss in Pokemon GO is that it is outclassed by most other Grass/Poison types in the game. Venusaur is often better than Amoonguss, making using it for Poison damage somewhat redundant. As such, players will see the most success using the following set instead:

Feint Attack - best fast attack Amoonguss has, Dark-type.

Grass Knot - best Grass-type move Amoonguss has, benefits from the same-type attack bonus.

Foul Play - strongest offensive charged attack, Dark-type

That's right. For whatever reason, Amoonguss is often run with Dark-type attacks instead of Poison, as many would expect. This is partly due to the prior point with Venusaur and Amoonguss' lack of other Poison moves, making its access to Sludge Bomb better suited for defense, where having both Grass and Poison attacks for Amoonguss is more impactful.

Overall, Amoonguss has an atrocious movepool, but it is not unusable. For those who want to attempt a bit of experimentation with their Amoonguss, here are all of the moves it can possibly learn:

Fast Attacks

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Feint Attack (Dark-type)

Charged Attacks

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Grass Knot (Grass-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Frustration (Normal-type, Shadow-exclusive)

Return (Normal-type, Purified-exclusive)

Best counters for Amoonguss in Pokemon GO

Amoonguss' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Amoonguss is easy to counter since it has a very low attacking stat, lackluster damage against most of the Great League meta, and a poor movepool. Being a Grass and Poison-type, Amoonguss is weak to attacks of the following elements:

Fire

Ice

Psychic

Flying

However, since Amoonguss is mostly ran with Dark-type attacks, using Psychic-types is not advised unless they greatly outclass Amoonguss, like Gardevoir with Confusion or Metagross. Whether it be in a battle or as a future Raid Boss, here are the counters players can bring when fighting Amoonguss in Pokemon GO:

Mewtwo

Galarian Darmanitan

Reshiram

Talonflame

Skarmory

Gardevoir

Metagross

Is Amoonguss good in Pokemon GO?

Amoonguss using Poison Powder in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In short, Amoonguss is so mediocre that players cannot even use the Poison part of its typing offensively just so they have a reason to use it over Venusaur. Amoonguss is weighed heavily by the mobile game's lack of status moves, making it so good in the main series.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.