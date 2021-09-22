Pokemon GO: Best counters for Delcatty in raids

Currently featured as one of Pokemon GO's three-star raid bosses, Delcatty is a Normal-type Pokemon originating from the Hoenn region of Pokemon's third generation games Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald.

Delcatty is far from the toughest three-star raid boss, and many Pokemon GO trainers can defeat it solo. Its greatest asset is that it is only weak to one elemental move type (Fighting-type) meaning it can only sustain super effective damage from one source. Delcatty receives neutral damage output from most other move types except Ghost-type moves, which it is highly resistant to. Be that as it may, there are still plenty of counter moves and Pokemon that players can utilize to defeat this boss quickly.

Top moves and Pokemon counters to defeat Delcatty in Pokemon GO

Delcatty is Normal in typing giving it solid coverage against many type weaknesses (Image via Niantic)

Since Delcatty is weak to Fighting-type moves in both Pokemon and Pokemon GO, trainers will want to emphasize Fighting-type Pokemon as well. Although many Pokemon can use Fighting-type moves, matching a Pokemon's type with its move type will provide it with a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB), providing even more damage on top of the super effective damage being dealt to Delcatty.

While Fighting-type Pokemon and moves are definitely the way to beat Delcatty in Pokemon GO, some picks just flat out do their job on offense better when taking it on in a raid situation. Plenty of moves and Pokemon can get by, but the top counter picks can whittle down Delcatty's HP in short order. Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find some great moves and Pokemon to pick against Delcatty in raids that will deal exceptional super effective damage:

Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Charge Moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type) (Lucario)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Superpower (Fighting-type)

Sacred Sword (Fighting-type) (Cobalion)

Top Pokemon who utilize these moves

Lucario

Conkledurr

Hariyama

Mega Lopunny

Machamp

Breloom

Blaziken

Sirfetch'd

Toxicroak

Heracross

Emboar

Gallade

Sawk

Cobalion

Chesnaught

Primeape

Pangoro

In addition, certain Pokemon such as Mewtwo, Alakazam, Yveltal, Ursaring, Regigigas and Mega Gengar can utilize Fighting-type moves at the very least as a Charge Move, which can be a helpful means of dealing super effective damage to Delcatty in Pokemon GO if a trainer doesn't have many Fighting-type Pokemon to pick from.

