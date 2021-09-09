Pokemon GO: Best counters to use against Medicham (September 2021)

A popular Pokemon GO pick in battle situations, Medicham is a strong battler in Great League PvP and is also a current three-star raid boss.

Being both a Psychic and a Fighting-type Pokemon, Medicham is a dual-type Pokemon that possesses elemental types that are usually opposites, as Fighting-type Pokemon are usually weak to Psychic-type moves. Since Medicham is also Psychic itself, it loses that weakness. However, it is still weak to Flying, Fairy, and Ghost-type moves and the Pokemon that can use them. With that in mind, there are some great counters that hold an advantage over Medicham.

Pokemon GO: Top Pokemon to counter Medicham

Medicham has a total of three weaknesses and two resistances, which is a smaller number than many dual-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Depending on whether Pokemon GO trainers encounter Medicham as a raid boss or in PvP, mega evolved Pokemon may be on or off the table to take advantage of. Regardless, there are plenty of moves that can deal great or solid super effective damage, and there are even more Pokemon who are capable of utilizing those moves. Furthermore, matching a move's type to a Pokemon's type will provide a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) to further increase the damage output.

When countering Medicham, these moves are exceptional at dealing damage to it:

Fast Moves

Lick (Ghost-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Gust (Flying-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Peck (Flying-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Aeroblast (Flying-type)

Drill Peck (Flying-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

While plenty of Pokemon in Pokemon GO can use these moves, these picks can really get ahead and go the extra mile when it comes to taking out Medicham:

Gengar/Mega Gengar

Pidgeot/Mega Pidgeot

Altaria/Mega Altaria

Chandelure

Moltres

Zapdos

Giratina

Yveltal

Togekiss

Gardevoir

Rayquaza

Banette

Honchkrow

Lugia

Tornadus

Mismagius

Beartic

Braviary

Staraptor

Drifblim

Also Read

Pokemon GO trainers who may not have these picks can still utilize Pokemon that uses the top moves, especially if they receive a STAB benefit. Medicham isn't unstoppable, so as long as a trainer is hammering it with super effective damage with a Pokemon with a comparable CP and stats (in PvP) or bringing a few teammates (in raids), the quirky Fighting/Psychic-type Pokemon should be dispatched with relative ease.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar