Pokemon GO: Best map trackers to use in 2021

Good news for Pokemon GO players hoping to get a little more out of their Pokemon hunt, there are still a number of map trackers that are functioning and thriving in 2021.

Though Niantic has gone to great lengths to curb players' use of these third-party apps, a number of these app developers and websites have essentially gone underground and continue to operate.

A number of them even have their own Discord communities as well, allowing players to coordinate and assist each other in their search efforts.

The top map trackers for Pokemon GO in 2021 are as follows. Keep in mind, however, that use of any third-party app or utility to gain an edge in Pokemon GO is technically a violation of Niantic's Player Agreement, and can result in a disciplinary ban.

Pokemon GO: The best map trackers still in operation

Each of these Pokemon GO map trackers offers a standard variety of uses, but they also each handle things a little differently and sometimes have some additional features.

Regardless, each tracker can be helpful in its own capacity at finding not only Pokemon, but even rare species and shinies that have spawned in the wild. Some trackers additionally keep tabs on gyms, raids, and the status of Pokestops.

Picking a map tracker will come down to player preference, but selecting any of the following Pokemon GO trackers should allow players to get the results they need:

PoGO Map Tracker: PoGO Map Tracker has implemented social media linking, which can assist players in their search efforts as well as allowing players to coordinate over social media posts in order to help each other.

It additionally keeps tracks of Pokestops, gyms, Team GO Rocket invasions, and even the spinning distance from a Pokestop. For fans of other Pokemon GO-esque titles, this map tracker also facilitates services for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Pokehunter Tracker: This tracker is efficient at local tracking, but largely depends on the amount of trainers feeding information into it. It will likely only serve particularly well to areas such as densely-populated urban spots or cities, as the member count is not consistent enough to keep up-to-date information in more rural and sparsely-populated areas.

The Silph Road Maps: Maintained by the immensely committed Pokemon GO community members at The Silph Road, who also compile tons of data about spawn rates, battle statistics, and more. This tracker has remained a driving force for players within the community and continues to thrive and even possesses Discord chat to assist in coordination between players. Features continue to be added as time goes along as well, and it appears that The Silph Road is still going strong five years after Pokemon GO's release in nearly every facet.

