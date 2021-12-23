The best attacks for Cloyster in Pokemon GO

With the winter season in Pokemon GO, the various Ice-types throughout the Pokemon franchise are becoming more and more prevalent in Pokemon GO's Battle League. Being a part of the roster since the launch of Pokemon GO, players have had time to get familiar with and fine-tune the various roles Cloyster can fill in a team.

First debuting in Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy, Cloyster was a pleasent surprise among players that trained its pre-evolved form, Shellder. Players with a spare Water Stone would have been happy to see the bold "ABLE!" show up when they viewed their party with one selected.

In Pokemon GO, the key to winning matches is to know each of the Pokemon in your battle party like the back of your hand. Knowledge like their stats, typing, and movesets can easily help players win easy battles and strategically plan for hard ones.

Cloyster in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

When Shellder evolved, it gained Ice typing, making Cloyster a Water and Ice-type Pokemon. Ice-type Pokemon are notorious for having great offensive capabilities but lack in terms of favorable defensive type matchups. This remains consistant for Cloyster; however, this typing is also shared by Lapras, who has proven to be a worthy opponent in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

In terms of Cloyster's stats, the mon is built to be an excellent early-game tank capable of taking and dealing damage in Pokemon GO. With a staggering defense stat of 256 and a solid attack stat of 186, Cloyster will undoubtedly outlive at least one of the opponent's Pokemon.

The best moveset for Cloyster in Pokemon GO differs depending on what the trainer wants to use it for. For a Cloyster assigned to battle in Raids and Gym defense, a moveset of Ice Shard and Avalanche is optimal.

For Cloysters assigned to be used in Team GO Rocket battles and the Battle League, a moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche is ideal. This is due to the first defensive set being suited for rapidly building energy to repeatedly fire off charged attacks, while the latter offensive set deals more damage with fast attacks.

In summary, Cloyster is a Pokemon meant for more defense purposes thanks to its stats, however, it is more than capable of dealing incredible damage. Players are encouraged to experiment when constructing Cloyster's moveset due to the sheer utility of the Bivalve Pokemon. For example, players could run the defensive set of Ice Shard and Avalanche in the Battle League to bait out the opponent's shields.

