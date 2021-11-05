Best moveset for Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO

With a new wave of Mega Raid Bosses coming to Pokemon GO, many players are excited to use these new forms of their favorite Pokemon in battle. Whether it be for attacking Gyms or battling in Raids, Pokemon GO players across the globe are excited about these new Mega Evolutions.

Mega Manectric takes the spotlight for the first half of November, and players rush to add one to their team. Being added into the franchise as one of the first Mega Evolutions in Pokemon X, with Mega Houndoom being its equivalent in Pokemon Y, Mega Manectric has had a lot of notable usage, which makes players excited to see it in action in Pokemon GO.

When planning on using a Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its stats and moves is key to understanding its role and what situations it is appropriate for. This information is the key to winning games.

Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Official Artwork portraying Mega Manectric (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Manectric is a pure Electric-type Pokemon. This means that it only has one weakness, Ground-type attacks. Manectric also resists Steel, Flying, and other Electric-type attacks.

In terms of its stats, Mega Manectric is one of, if not the best, electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO in its damage output. With a massive attack stat of 286, Manectric is more than capable of putting in work in battles. Manectric also brings a defense stat of 179 and a stamina stat of 172, so it is also capable of taking a few big hits.

Mega Manectric is a great Pokemon to have on the team for players who want to use their Mega Evolution spot for maximizing their damage output. Electric-type Pokemon are also great for playing that role of an all-out attacker due to their access to rapid fast attacks; Manectric is no different. To maximize damage output, the combination of Wild Charge for a charged attack and Thunder Fang for a fast attack is recommended to be used.

Mega Manectric has a few weaknesses to watch out for when being used. Manectric's lack of effective coverage moves could leave it open to Ground-type Pokemon. With the optimal moveset, Manectric also gets walled off by Steel types which can be a dealbreaker for some due to some of the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO being Steel types.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While having a powerful Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO like Mega Manectric can make players feel unstoppable, Mega Manectric is far from invincible. The only thing genuinely holding Mega Manectric and many Electric-type Pokemon back is their very apparent weakness to Ground-type attacks. For players looking to use Mega Manectric, the moveset of Thunder Fang and Wild Charged should always be used.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar