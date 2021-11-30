The best moveset for Registeel in Pokemon GO

Almost every region in the Pokemon franchise has a trio of legendary Pokemon that players can catch, and a majority of these Pokemon are available in Pokemon GO. The legendary golem trio from the Hoenn region, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel, are one of these trios players can catch in Pokemon GO.

After locating walls of text written in braille, players could find these legendary Pokemon hidden in ruins that surfaced after solving their cryptic puzzles in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. These Pokemon also make an appearance in the Sinnoh and Unova regions as well as in Galar's Crown Tundra.

For players wanting to use Registeel in Pokemon GO either as a Gym defender, an ally in Raid Battles, or to use it in Pokemon GO's Battle League, knowing the best moveset is a great place to start. Knowing the stats and how to capitalize on the typing of the Pokemon also helps out in battle.

Registeel's optimal moveset in Pokemon GO

First thing to know is that Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokemon. The Steel-type is a fantastic typing with tons of resistances and only three weaknesses. Pure Steel-type Pokemon are only weak to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type attacks, while resisting Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Poison, and other Steel-type attacks.

In terms of the part it plays on a team, it is both a literal and metaphorical metal wall. With a monstrous defense stat of 285 and a great stamina stat of 190, Registeel is more than capable of taking heavy hits for its teammates. Though it has an attack stat of a low 143, players will not be using Registeel in Pokemon GO for its offensive capabilities.

For optimal movesets, Registeel is one of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO to have a different moveset for offensive and defensive purposes.

For offensive purposes like attacking a gym or taking on the Battle League, Registeel should have Metal Claw for a fast attack and Hyper Beam for a charged attack.

For defensive purposes like defending a gym or fighting in a Raid Battle, Registeel should have Rock Smash for a fast attack and Hyper Beam for a charged attack.

While this is the optimal moveset, there is room for experimentation like using Metal Claw in the defensive moveset or replacing Hyper Beam with Flash Cannon. However, as previously stated, the best moveset for Registeel is either Rock Smash or Metal Claw for a fast attack and Hyper Beam for a charged attack.

