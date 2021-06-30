Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Snivy in the Element Cup

Pokemon GO's new Element Cup has changed the way players think about their PvP teams, and plenty of starter Pokemon have risen in popularity as a result.

Although there are already some consensus top picks for the Element Cup, Pokemon GO's competitive meta is constantly changing. Pokemon considered smash hits today, may be tomorrow's low-tier option.

Because of this, it never hurts to examine as many Pokemon team choices as possible in order to stay flexible and be ready for certain situations that may occur.

Examining more starter Pokemon options, it seems wise to take a look at what Snivy can do within Element Cup's confines.

Pokemon GO: Picking Snivy's best moves for Element Cup

Image via The Pokemon Company

With a total of five moves in Pokemon GO, Snivy doesn't have a huge repertoire to depend on. However, given that a huge part of the Element Cup depends on type effectiveness, Snivy can rely on its Grass-type moves to deal super effective damage to its Water-type opponents.

To that end, Snivy's best moves to take advantage of that are Vine Whip for a fast move and Energy Ball for a charged move. Though Seed Bomb is also available as a charged move, it doesn't hit quite as heavily as Energy Ball does, making it a backup pick.

For a second charged move where applicable, players have the option of either Seed Bomb or the Normal-type move Wrap. Though it can be appealing to use the former for its slightly higher damage over Wrap (66 damage compared to 60), Wrap may be the better pick for its neutral type.

If Snivy has all Grass-type moves, it becomes less flexible in what it can do. With Wrap, Snivy will still have a move that does normal damage in the event it is up against a Pokemon GO opponent that is resistant to its Grass-type moves.

For example, Bulbasaur is currently a popular pick for Grass-type Pokemon in Element Cup. Suppose Snivy is the last Pokemon on a player's team and it is squared off against Bulbasaur. Since Bulbasaur is resistant to Grass-type moves, Wrap would be an ideal charged move in order to inflict damage without losing impact due to resistance.

This is only one example or situation, and no battle strategy is perfect in Pokemon GO, but flexibility is a big part of the game's PvP component. This applies to Snivy the same as any other Pokemon.

