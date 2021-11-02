Pokemon GO: Cacturne raid counters for November 2021

Cacturne is currently a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, and originates from Generation III of Pokemon (Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald). It is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon that originally evolves from Cacnea.

As a low power 3-star raid boss, Cacturne can be defeated by a large number of trainers if they use appropriate counters. Although that may sound limiting, Cacturne possesses a total of seven elemental weaknesses in Pokemon and Pokemon GO, including one in particular that deals double super effective damage to it.

With that in mind, picking counters against Cacturne is incredibly simple compared to other Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Best counter picks for Cacturne as a raid boss

Cacturne is weak to a large number of elements, increasing the pool of Pokemon that can quickly defeat it (Image via Niantic).

Overall, Cacturne is weak against Poison, Ice, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, and Bug-type moves. Bug-type moves in particular are double effective, dealing 256% damage to Cacturne in Pokemon GO.

Players that match their Pokemon types to these move types will provide a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), further increasing damage output towards the raid boss.

For Pokemon GO trainers hoping to pick the top options against Cacturne, whether they're solo or bringing along a team of players, the following moves and Pokemon perform exceptionally well:

Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug-type)

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Gust (Flying-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Fury Cutter (Bug-type)

Struggle Bug (Bug-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Infestation (Bug-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Frost Breath (Ice-type)

Charge Moves

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Bug Buzz (Bug-type)

Blizzard (Ice-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Pokemon

Mega Beedrill

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Houndoom

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Lopunny

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Venusaur

Genesect

Escavalier

Yanmega

Pinsir

Scizor

Heracross

Scolipede

Durant

Reshiram

Leavanny

Lucario

Accelgor

Chandelure

Braviary

Mamoswine

Moltres

Ninjask

Conkledurr

Heatran

Galvantula

Glaceon

Sirfetch'd

Samurott

Blaziken

Crustle

There are many more counters that can take down Cacturne at a quick clip in Pokemon GO, but the listed moves and Pokemon are among the very best at defeating it, especially as a raid boss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul