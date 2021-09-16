Baltoy has become a Pokemon of interest as of late following Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event. First debuting in the third generation of the main series of Pokemon games, Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Baltoy has been a favorite of many fans since.

Many hardcore collectors may not be sure if Baltoy can appear in a different color, or "shiny form" as it is referred to as, as while many Pokemon can be found shiny, there are still many that cannot.

Can Baltoy be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for Baltoy's shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Can Baltoy specifically appear in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO? Short answer: yes, Baltoy is one of the Pokemon catchable in Pokemon GO's roster that can appear shiny. However, while it is possible to get a shiny Baltoy, the odds are not very likely as around one in every 567 Baltoy appears in a different color. Players may go days, weeks, or months without seeing a shiny Baltoy. However, increasing spawn rates can make Baltoy more likely to spawn, thus speeding up the process of how long it can take for a shiny Baltoy to spawn.

Players can locate their nearest Pokestop and place a lure module to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon near the location. Pokemon GO also has incense that can increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around the player. To maximize the spawn rate of Pokemon, players can combine these two effects.

Players can identify a shiny Baltoy when they see one by first starting the encounter with one. Pokemon in Pokemon GO do not appear shiny on the map view, so players are going to have to start an encounter with a Pokemon before they can identify if it is shiny or not. When a shiny Pokemon is encountered, they will have a sparkle icon at the front of their name and have sparkles appear around them when the encounter begins. Baltoy can be easily identified in its shiny form as Baltoy usually has a red pattern on its body. However, a shiny Baltoy has the same pattern but as a light teal color.

What is a shiny Pokemon?

Shiny Pokemon have been a desired subcategory of available Pokemon ever since their addition to Pokemon GO and even further back since the second generation of Pokemon games back in 2000. Shiny Pokemon are Pokemon that are a different color than they usually are. While they provide no boosted stats or have any unique moves, their rarity has made them a sought-after luxury for generations.

