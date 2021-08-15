Pokemon GO Community Day: 'What You Choose To Be' rewards and tasks

The Pokemon GO Community Day in August 2021 focuses on Eevee and is titled 'What You Choose to Be.'
This is a clear reference to the fact that Eevee can evolve into a variety of Pokemon. Through evolution, Eevee has a number of different creatures all with their own specific typings and skill sets.
On this Community Day, like those before it in Pokemon GO, trainers are tasked with a handful of objectives to complete. Doing so grants some pretty solid rewards.
'What You Choose to Be' rewards and tasks in Pokemon GO
This Pokemon GO Community Day is actually an outlier compared to others. It takes place over two days rather than just one. This gives trainers plenty of time to complete the following tasks:
Stage 1
Power Up Pokemon 10 Times
- Reward: 10 Pinap Berries
Catch 15 Eevee
- Reward: Eevee Encounter
Make Seven Nice Throws
- Reward: 50 Eevee Candy
Completion Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 25 Poke Balls, and One Incense
Stage 2
Catch 15 Eevee
- Reward: Vaporeon Encounter
Transfer 10 Pokemon
- Reward: Jolteon Encounter
Evolve Three Eevee
- Reward: Flareon Encounter
Completion Rewards: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, and One Incense
Stage 3
Make Three Great Curveball Throws
- Reward: Espeon Encounter
Transfer 10 Pokemon
- Reward: Eevee Encounter
Evolve Two Eevee
- Reward: Umbreon Encounter
Completion Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, and One Rocket Radar
Stage 4
Catch 15 Eevee
- Reward: Leafeon Encounter
Use 15 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon
- Reward: Eevee Encounter
Evolve Two Eevee
- Reward: Glaceon Encounter
Completion Rewards: 3,500 Stardust, Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls
Stage 5
Claim Reward
- Reward: 100 Eevee Candy
Claim Reward
- Reward: Eevee Encounter
Claim Reward
- Reward: Two Silver Pinap Berries
Completion Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Sylveon Encounter, and Two Rare Candy
These are all of the 'What You Choose to Be' tasks and rewards for this Community Day event in Pokemon GO. To take part, players can go to the Pokemon GO store and purchase a ticket for $1.