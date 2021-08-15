Pokemon GO Community Day: 'What You Choose To Be' rewards and tasks

The Pokemon GO Community Day in August 2021 focuses on Eevee and is titled 'What You Choose to Be.'

This is a clear reference to the fact that Eevee can evolve into a variety of Pokemon. Through evolution, Eevee has a number of different creatures all with their own specific typings and skill sets.

On this Community Day, like those before it in Pokemon GO, trainers are tasked with a handful of objectives to complete. Doing so grants some pretty solid rewards.

'What You Choose to Be' rewards and tasks in Pokemon GO

This Pokemon GO Community Day is actually an outlier compared to others. It takes place over two days rather than just one. This gives trainers plenty of time to complete the following tasks:

#PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Eevee, the Evolution Pokémon, has started in some areas around the world! Remember: This special Community Day event will span two days instead of just one! pic.twitter.com/t0cSacE2QX — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 14, 2021

Stage 1

Power Up Pokemon 10 Times

Reward: 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Eevee

Reward: Eevee Encounter

Make Seven Nice Throws

Reward: 50 Eevee Candy

Completion Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 25 Poke Balls, and One Incense

Stage 2

Catch 15 Eevee

Reward: Vaporeon Encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon

Reward: Jolteon Encounter

Evolve Three Eevee

Reward: Flareon Encounter

Completion Rewards: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, and One Incense

Stage 3

Make Three Great Curveball Throws

Reward: Espeon Encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon

Reward: Eevee Encounter

Evolve Two Eevee

Reward: Umbreon Encounter

Completion Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, and One Rocket Radar

Stage 4

Catch 15 Eevee

Reward: Leafeon Encounter

Use 15 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon

Reward: Eevee Encounter

Evolve Two Eevee

Reward: Glaceon Encounter

Completion Rewards: 3,500 Stardust, Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 5

Claim Reward

Reward: 100 Eevee Candy

Claim Reward

Reward: Eevee Encounter

Claim Reward

Reward: Two Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Sylveon Encounter, and Two Rare Candy

Need a reminder of all the amazing bonuses that will be available during August #PokemonGOCommunityDay? Check out this handy image, and save the date! pic.twitter.com/HtMrTCUWGk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 13, 2021

These are all of the 'What You Choose to Be' tasks and rewards for this Community Day event in Pokemon GO. To take part, players can go to the Pokemon GO store and purchase a ticket for $1.

