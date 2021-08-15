Create
Notifications
×

Pokemon GO Community Day: 'What You Choose To Be' rewards and tasks

Image via Niantic
Image via Niantic
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 14, 2021, 03:49 PM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

The Pokemon GO Community Day in August 2021 focuses on Eevee and is titled 'What You Choose to Be.'

This is a clear reference to the fact that Eevee can evolve into a variety of Pokemon. Through evolution, Eevee has a number of different creatures all with their own specific typings and skill sets.

On this Community Day, like those before it in Pokemon GO, trainers are tasked with a handful of objectives to complete. Doing so grants some pretty solid rewards.

'What You Choose to Be' rewards and tasks in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic
Image via Niantic

This Pokemon GO Community Day is actually an outlier compared to others. It takes place over two days rather than just one. This gives trainers plenty of time to complete the following tasks:

Stage 1

Power Up Pokemon 10 Times

  • Reward: 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Eevee

  • Reward: Eevee Encounter

Make Seven Nice Throws

  • Reward: 50 Eevee Candy

Completion Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 25 Poke Balls, and One Incense

Stage 2

Catch 15 Eevee

  • Reward: Vaporeon Encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon

  • Reward: Jolteon Encounter

Evolve Three Eevee

  • Reward: Flareon Encounter

Completion Rewards: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, and One Incense

Stage 3

Make Three Great Curveball Throws

  • Reward: Espeon Encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon

  • Reward: Eevee Encounter

Evolve Two Eevee

  • Reward: Umbreon Encounter

Completion Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Great Balls, and One Rocket Radar

Stage 4

Catch 15 Eevee

  • Reward: Leafeon Encounter

Use 15 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon

  • Reward: Eevee Encounter

Evolve Two Eevee

  • Reward: Glaceon Encounter

Completion Rewards: 3,500 Stardust, Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 5

Claim Reward

  • Reward: 100 Eevee Candy

Claim Reward

  • Reward: Eevee Encounter

Claim Reward

  • Reward: Two Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Sylveon Encounter, and Two Rare Candy

These are all of the 'What You Choose to Be' tasks and rewards for this Community Day event in Pokemon GO. To take part, players can go to the Pokemon GO store and purchase a ticket for $1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी