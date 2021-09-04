Pokemon GO: Every working promo code for September 2021

Pokemon GO is one of the most popular mobile games that the world has ever seen.

This popularity has caused Niantic, the game's developers, to step up their efforts when it comes to rewards, content, and promotional codes for players. They have to retain the interest of millions of Pokemon GO trainers, after all.

As of September 2021, Pokemon GO does not have a ton of promotional codes active. There is only one and a handful of expired codes. Pokemon players should be on the lookout for other promotions, though, as Niantic can add more codes at any time.

Pokemon GO promo codes (September 2021)

Working Pokemon GO promo codes

KUAXZBJUTP3B7: Redeem this code to receive a Galaxy A Series Outfit

Expired Pokemon GO promo codes

LRQEV2VZ59UDA: Redeem this code to receive two Verizon Jackets and a Verizon Mask

Redeem this code to receive two Verizon Jackets and a Verizon Mask GXSD5CJ556NHG: Redeem this code to receive North Face x Gucci Avatar Items

Redeem this code to receive North Face x Gucci Avatar Items DJTLEKBK2G5EK: Players can redeem this code to receive 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, and a Star Piece

Players can redeem this code to receive 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, and a Star Piece TRFJVYZVVV8R4: Redeem this code to receive 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revives, and a Lucky Egg

How to redeem promotional codes in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO promotional codes can be redeemed directly in the game. Players only need to launch it and follow the instructions ahead. Once Pokemon GO is open on your device, click the Poke Ball button at the bottom of your screen.

Doing this will open a Menu with various options and players will have to tap on the Shop icon to open the Shop menu. Scroll through all of the available Pokemon GO Shop items to reach the bottom of the page.

There is a banner that reads "Promos" with a text box underneath it. This is where you will input the Pokemon GO promotional code. Type in the code, and you will notice a "Redeem" button appear.

If the code is entered correctly, once you hit the "Redeem" button, the respective rewards will appear out of the text box in bubbles. Tap on the bubbles to add the Pokemon GO rewards to your inventory.

