Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 Habitat schedule and spawns

Niantic is ending its Pokemon GO Fest events in 2022 with the Finale. Much like previous similar festivals, in this one, trainers can complete Special Research missions and capture event-themed, exclusive Pokemon. Moreover, they can also find certain creatures based on the game's Habitat schedule.

Trainers will want to keep their eyes on the time and the different Habitats in the rotation. Various Pokemon will spawn at specific times, and players may want to use an Incense to make such creatures appear or catch some of their favorites during a particular Habitat.

Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 schedule for all four Habitats and more

There are four Habitats to experience during different two-hour periods. With this GO Fest focusing on the emergence of several Ultra Beasts, the Habitats are named after them and provide various Pokemon to discover.

Here are the Habitats and their spawns:

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa

During the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022, players can experience the Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Habitat from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm local time. The Pokemon that will spawn during this time are:

Anorith

Hitmontop

Karrablast

Kricketot

Meditite

Pinsir

Scyther

Sudowoodo

Woobat

There are also Incense-exclusive spawns. Using the item may see the following appear during this Habitat:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Pansage

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole will be the second Habitat on the schedule. It takes place from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm local time. The Pokemon that spawn in the wild in this period are:

Axew

Cranidos

Drilbur

Geodude

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Machop

Magmar

Numel

Trainers can expect the following when they use an Incense:

Pansear

Torkoal

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree

The third Habitat in the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 schedule is Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree. The wild Pokemon available between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm local time are:

Burmy (Sandy)

Combee

Electabuzz

Electrike

Foongus

Galarian Stunfisk

Joltik

Lileep

Shelmet

Shinx

When a trainer uses an Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree Habitat, they have a chance to discover:

Klink

Panpour

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego

The final Habitat is Ultra Incursion: Nihilego. This takes place between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm local time. This one is perhaps the most anticipated Habitat as it ends the day of Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 and features the following fan favorites:

Bulbasaur

Burmy (Plant)

Chansey

Chikorita

Clefairy

Frillish

Munna

Omanyte

Skrelp

Swirlix

Tangela

Tentacool

Turtwig

The final set of Incense spawns are:

Frillish

Tropius

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

The various Unown letters are consistent across all Habitats during the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022. Every other Pokemon will be exclusive to their Habitat, so trainers need to be active throughout the day to catch them all.

This event takes place globally, and players don't need a ticket to experience the different Habitats and their exclusive spawns. They can just load into Pokemon GO and take part in them.

