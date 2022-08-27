Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 Habitat schedule and spawns

Niantic is ending its Pokemon GO Fest events in 2022 with the Finale. Much like previous similar festivals, in this one, trainers can complete Special Research missions and capture event-themed, exclusive Pokemon. Moreover, they can also find certain creatures based on the game's Habitat schedule.
Trainers will want to keep their eyes on the time and the different Habitats in the rotation. Various Pokemon will spawn at specific times, and players may want to use an Incense to make such creatures appear or catch some of their favorites during a particular Habitat.
Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 schedule for all four Habitats and more
There are four Habitats to experience during different two-hour periods. With this GO Fest focusing on the emergence of several Ultra Beasts, the Habitats are named after them and provide various Pokemon to discover.
Here are the Habitats and their spawns:
Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa
During the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022, players can experience the Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Habitat from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm local time. The Pokemon that will spawn during this time are:
- Anorith
- Hitmontop
- Karrablast
- Kricketot
- Meditite
- Pinsir
- Scyther
- Sudowoodo
- Woobat
There are also Incense-exclusive spawns. Using the item may see the following appear during this Habitat:
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Pansage
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole
Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole will be the second Habitat on the schedule. It takes place from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm local time. The Pokemon that spawn in the wild in this period are:
- Axew
- Cranidos
- Drilbur
- Geodude
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Machop
- Magmar
- Numel
Trainers can expect the following when they use an Incense:
- Pansear
- Torkoal
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree
The third Habitat in the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 schedule is Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree. The wild Pokemon available between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm local time are:
- Burmy (Sandy)
- Combee
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Foongus
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Joltik
- Lileep
- Shelmet
- Shinx
When a trainer uses an Incense during the Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree Habitat, they have a chance to discover:
- Klink
- Panpour
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
Ultra Incursion: Nihilego
The final Habitat is Ultra Incursion: Nihilego. This takes place between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm local time. This one is perhaps the most anticipated Habitat as it ends the day of Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 and features the following fan favorites:
- Bulbasaur
- Burmy (Plant)
- Chansey
- Chikorita
- Clefairy
- Frillish
- Munna
- Omanyte
- Skrelp
- Swirlix
- Tangela
- Tentacool
- Turtwig
The final set of Incense spawns are:
- Frillish
- Tropius
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
The various Unown letters are consistent across all Habitats during the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022. Every other Pokemon will be exclusive to their Habitat, so trainers need to be active throughout the day to catch them all.
This event takes place globally, and players don't need a ticket to experience the different Habitats and their exclusive spawns. They can just load into Pokemon GO and take part in them.