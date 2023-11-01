Pokemon GO Hariyama in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Hariyama has come under fans' analytical lens once again as the creature makes a return in Three-Star Raids during Pokemon GO's Dia de Muertos event. As many experienced battlers will testify, the current metagame for the title's Great and Ultra Leagues of competitive play is crammed with Steel-type Pocket Monsters. As a result, many trainers want to find decent counters.

Fighting-type Pokemon are invaluable for raids, as they offer an extra offensive kick with their powerful moves and decent coverage. This has led many players to consider branching out from the status quo in search of something a little more attainable to fill the role of their team's Fighting-type pick. So, what about Hariyama?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Is Hariyama good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Hariyama's stat spread in Pokemon GO provides it with an interesting niche in the Battle League. However, with its stats, the creature can be relatively inconsistent, leading to many trainers opting for safer Fighting-type options like Scrafty or Medicham.

Hariyama's defining trait is its interesting bulk spread, with gargantuan stamina but a low defense. It boasts an impressive 302 stamina stat, which is greatly supported by its attack stat of 209. However, its glaring weakness is its pitiful defense stat of only 114.

While these stats are far from deal-breakers, what does it for many trainers is Hariyama's lack of a secondary typing, much like metagame superstars Medicham and Scrafty.

For those who want to give Hariyama a fair chance in competitive play, it works best with a moveset of Counter, Close Combat, and Heavy Slam. Players can also choose to use the Shadow variant of the creature if they prefer to play a little more offense with their Fighting-type pick. However, doing so sacrifices a little bit of its already-low defense stat.

Is Hariyama good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Hariyama as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giving trainers a choice on the battles they want to take is great for Hariyama's viability. However, competition is stiff in terms of what Fighting-type picks to use. Choices like Cobalion, Lucario, and Terrakion have solid control over optimal Fighting-type creatures for gym attacks and Raid Battles in Pokemon GO.

Even compared to other pure Fighting-type Pocket Monsters like Machamp and Conkeldurr, Hariyama sadly falls flat. This is largely due to its lack of defense. With Raid Battles possessing creatures with powerful burst damage, having a high defense or good defensive typing is incredibly important.

However, Hariyama can still be a good choice against certain Three-Star Raid Bosses and can even solo most One-Star Bosses.

For those who still want to use Hariyama, it does best with a moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch. Close Combat should be avoided due to the self-debuff this move inflicts on the user after being used.

Overall, Hariyama is a pretty decent Fighting-type creature that can offer some decent advantages thanks to its high offense and stamina. The species even offers some different playstyles due to the availability of its Shadow form.