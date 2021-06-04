Pokemon GO: How to catch Gulpin

Gulpin is a Poison-type Pokemon that may be seeing a boost in appearances soon in the Pokemon GO mobile game.

This Poison-type evolves into Swalot, but prior to that, is considered one of the cutest little creatures in the franchise. Obtaining one in Pokemon GO is hit and miss, however.

Some creatures appear in abundance for certain players because of their location in the world. Others often take some serious searching to capture in Pokemon GO. Don't worry though, Gulpin can't hide forever.

How to catch Gulpin in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, Gulpin can be found nesting around real-life grassy locations. So, grasslands, farmlands, forests, parkss, meadows, and even rough terrain biomes, will likely contain Gulpin.

It is also found most often in Cloudy weather within Pokemon GO. This is all going to be important to know for the upcoming "A Very Slow Discovery" event that takes place from June 8th at 10 AM local time to June 13th at 8 PM local time.

Sometimes the best adventure is a slow one. The Season of Discovery begins with a very, very, very slow adventure featuring Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro! https://t.co/l98K25MqC5 pic.twitter.com/cvOPGzhf9N — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 1, 2021

This event will see Galarian Slowpoke make its debut in Pokemon GO. Alongside that, certain Pokemon will be appearing more often in the wild. That is where Gulpin comes in.

Gulpin will be popping up much more frequently, giving trainers plenty of opportunities to catch it during the time frame of the event. It shouldn't be a problem.

When hunting for any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there are a few things to aid trainers along the way. Be sure to stock up on Poke Balls of all kinds, even though Gulpin shouldn't be too hard to keep in the Ball.

What do you think is the cutest Pokémon & why’s it Gulpin #PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/mP896KNhP9 — JS10102019 (@jenthepokeplug) June 2, 2021

Incense helps immensely when hunting a certain Pokemon in these events. Pop one and get ready for Gulpin to spawn around the in-game character at an almost alarming rate.

Once caught, Gulpin can be evolved into Swalot, a fairly tanky Poison-type Pokemon, for just 50 Candy. This Pokemon GO event should make it easy to obtain that Candy, especially with the use of Pinap Berries.

