Pokemon GO: How to complete the TCG Crossover - Kanto Collection Challenge

Pokemon GO and the TCG are crossing over with an in-game event featuring several challenges for trainers to complete.

For a short time, players will be given the task of collection a plethora of creatures that meet certain criteria for each challenge. One of those challenges involves a hefty amount of Pokemon from Kanto.

The first region introduced in Pokemon is home to some of the most popular creatures in the franchise. Pokemon GO trainers will need to catch a handful of them to complete the Kanto Collection Challenge.

How to complete the Pokemon GO Kanto Collection Challenge during the TCG Crossover

The game lays it out simply how to complete the Kanto Collection Challenge, but it is a lot easier said than done. The spawns for the Pokemon needed aren't as boosted as the first evolution versions for other challenges.

Trainers will need to capture a set of certain Pokemon from the Kanto region, but only a few of them will appear more frequently in the wild during the special crossover event.

Here are the tasks required to complete the challenge:

Catch an Ivysaur

Catch a Charmeleon

Catch a Wartortle

Catch a Venusaur

Catch a Charizard

Catch a Blastoise

The first three, being the second evolutionary stage of the Kanto starters, are the ones that can be found in the wild. Catching them requires the same focus as any other creature in Pokemon GO.

Stroll around the neighborhood and see if anything appears. Use an Incense to bring more Pokemon to the trainer or set up a Lure at a PokeStop to draw more into that specific location.

If Ivysaur, Charmeleon, or Wartortle appear, don't take any chances with them running away. Use a Razz Berry or a Golden one if available, then an Ultra Ball to all but guarantee a capture.

Regarding the other three, the final evolution of the Kanto starters, players may have a bit more trouble. Aside from lucky Field Research encounters or Mega Raid victories, there's an easier way to get them during this event.

They all appear as an encounter reward when other Collection Challenges are completed:

Complete the TCG Crossover: Bulbasaur Collection Challenge for a Venusaur encounter

Complete the TCG Crossover: Squirtle Collection Challenge for a Blastoise encounter

Complete the TCG Crossover: Charmander Collection Challenge for a Charizard encounter

Encountering them this way will ensure they don't run, so keep throwing Poke Balls until they are caught. Once all six Pokemon have been captured, the challenge will be completed.

Rewards for the Kanto Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

After finishing up this challenge, trainers can claim the rewards. Go to the Today section of the Research area. Submit the challenge to obtain the following rewards:

10,000 XP

Egg Incubator x1

That XP will go a long way toward leveling up, and the Egg Incubator will allow multiple uses for trainers to hatch Eggs. Just choose it when selecting an Egg to hatch and repeat until its uses run out.

