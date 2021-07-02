Pokemon GO: How to get a shiny Bibarel

The Bidoof Breakout event is in full swing in Pokemon GO, and obtaining a shiny Bibarel in the game is quite easy right now.

Bibarel is a Normal and Water-type Pokemon that evolves from Bidoof using 50 candies. It has a max CP of 1,823 and constantly gets mistaken for a beaver.

There is a small difference between a male and a female Bibarel. The male version has two additional curls on the beige mask on its face, while the female version only has the original two curls.

Up until recently, Pokemon trainers haven’t been able to encounter a shiny Bidoof or shiny Bibarel. Thanks to the Bidoof Breakout Event, however, the shiny versions of both Pokemon will be making their debut in Pokemon GO.

Bidoof Day has started in areas around the world! 🎉



Time to celebrate all things Bidoof!



Well, a little more than usual, anyway. 🤪



Learn more about what to expect during this unique celebration: https://t.co/uQbMiCOvHB pic.twitter.com/uoAVXrZFOe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 1, 2021

Catching a shiny Bibarel in Pokemon GO

To obtain a shiny Bibarel, a trainer will first need to encounter a shiny Bidoof by either catching it in the wild or defeating the small beaver Pokemon in a 1-star, 3-star, and possibly 5-star raids. Since Bidoof appears more frequently, the chance to encounter a shiny form will be increased.

Exclusive Field Research tasks will also reward players with Bidoof or even its shiny version.

Once a trainer has encountered and successfully caught a shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO, they will be able to power up the Pokemon into a shiny Bibarel.

If a trainer can evolve the shiny Bidoof during the Bidoof Breakout Event, the Bibarel will know the exclusive Hyper Beam Attack.

Players should note that items from the shop, gifts, or tasks are extremely useful when hunting for a shiny Bidoof in Pokemon GO. Incense also helps create spawns to look through.

A trainer doesn’t need to catch every single Bidoof that they see. Just tapping on them to start the encounter will be enough.

A trainer only needs to check and determine whether that Pokemon is a shiny variant. If it isn’t, they can just leave that encounter and tap on the next Pokemon.

