Pokemon GO: Which path to choose in Bidoof Day Special Research

Pokemon GO's Bidoof Day is already underway and plenty of trainers are scrambling to reap the rewards.

In a first for the game, a Special Research Story for Bidoof has been made available in Pokemon GO that changes depending on player choice. Naturally, players want to know which of the two paths available in the research are better for rewards.

Though the story rewards are similar, the best path for the player will come down to what items they wish to receive from the research. After analysis, it really comes down to player preference, as there is no definitive "best" branching path to take.

Pokemon GO: Bidoof Research Story branches and rewards

Bidoof Day's Special Research Story in Pokemon GO is a fairly long one, but it is designed to be finished in tandem with Bidoof Day's many features and events. Though it can take a while, this research isn't particularly difficult to accomplish for most trainers.

The steps of the Pokemon GO event research and their rewards can be found below:

Step 1

Use three berries to help capture Pokemon - Bidoof catch encounter

Catch six Normal-type Pokemon - Three Pinap Berries

Catch three Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust and an additional Bidoof catch encounter.

Step 2

This is the first branching path of the research. Players will be given the option to choose between "Choose Bidoof!" or "Bidoof...?"

If players pick Choose Bidoof!:

Catch one Normal-type Pokemon - Bidoof catch encounter

Take a snapshot of Bidoof - Three Pinap Berries

Catch five Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust and another Bidoof catch encounter.

If players pick Bidoof...?:

Catch one Normal-type Pokemon - Bidoof catch encounter

Take a snapshot of Bidoof - Five Razz Berries

Catch five Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust and an additional Bidoof catch encounter.

Step 3

Upon reaching this step, Pokemon GO players will be given the choice between "Nerves of steel" or "Nests near water" for the next branching option:

If a player selects Nerves of steel:

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10 Super Potions

Take a snapshot of Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof - Five Razz Berries

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust and a Bidoof catch encounter.

When players pick Nests near water:

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10 Pokeballs

Take a snapshot of Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof - Three Pinap Berries

Rewards: 399 XP, 399 Stardust and another Bidoof catch encounter.

Step 4

Catch five Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Catch 15 Bidoof - Bidoof catch encounter

Rewards: 3990 XP, a Bidoof catch encounter and a Bidoof Hat for their Pokemon GO avatar.

