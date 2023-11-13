Pokemon GO Jellicent PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Jellicent is a Ghost- and Water-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. With an attack stat of 159, it is not the hardest-hitting Ghost/Water-type creature out there. However, this critter is popular in the GO Battle League for its incredible bulk. With a stamina stat of 225, it's nothing short of an absolute tank. This article will look at the best moveset for Jellicent in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.
We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against this Pocket Monster in GO.
Best PvE moveset for Jellicent in Pokemon GO
Best offensive PvE moveset for Jellicent
The best offensive PvE moveset for Jellicent in GO would be Bubble as the Fast move, with Shadow Ball and Surf serving as the Charged maneuvers.
You must use Bubble and Shadow Ball as the primary moves for Jellicent. Since they match the critter's elemental typing, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.
Best defensive PvE moveset for Jellicent
Hex as the Fast move, along with Bubble Beam and Ice Beam as the Charged attacks, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Jellicent in GO.
Best PvP moveset for Jellicent in Pokemon GO
Hex as the Fast move, along with Surf and Shadow Ball as the Charged maneuvers, would be the best PvP repertoire for Jellicent in GO.
Jellicent's strengths and weaknesses
Jellicent is a dual Ghost- and Water-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following types:
- Electric
- Grass
- Dark
- Ghost
Jellicent is resistant to the following elemental types:
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
- Bug
- Fighting
- Normal
- Poison
All moves that Jellicent can learn in Pokemon GO
Being a dual Ghost- and Water-type Pocket Monster, Jellicent has access to a wide array of moves.
Fast moves
This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:
- Bubble
- Hex
Charged moves
Jellicent can learn the following Charged maneuvers in GO:
- Shadow Ball
- Ice Beam
- Bubble Beam
- Surf
Best counters for Jellicent in Pokemon GO
You can use the following counters to defeat Jellicent in battles:
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Sceptile
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Kartana
- Mega Banette
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Gengar
- Shadow Chandelure
- Shadow Raikou
- Xurkitree
- Zekrom
- Shadow Electivire
Besides these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Jellicent.
