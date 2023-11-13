Pokemon GO Jellicent PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Jellicent is a Ghost- and Water-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. With an attack stat of 159, it is not the hardest-hitting Ghost/Water-type creature out there. However, this critter is popular in the GO Battle League for its incredible bulk. With a stamina stat of 225, it's nothing short of an absolute tank. This article will look at the best moveset for Jellicent in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against this Pocket Monster in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Jellicent in Pokemon GO

Jellicent in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Jellicent

The best offensive PvE moveset for Jellicent in GO would be Bubble as the Fast move, with Shadow Ball and Surf serving as the Charged maneuvers.

You must use Bubble and Shadow Ball as the primary moves for Jellicent. Since they match the critter's elemental typing, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Jellicent

Hex as the Fast move, along with Bubble Beam and Ice Beam as the Charged attacks, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Jellicent in GO.

Best PvP moveset for Jellicent in Pokemon GO

Hex as the Fast move, along with Surf and Shadow Ball as the Charged maneuvers, would be the best PvP repertoire for Jellicent in GO.

Jellicent's strengths and weaknesses

Jellicent is a dual Ghost- and Water-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following types:

Electric

Grass

Dark

Ghost

Jellicent is resistant to the following elemental types:

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Poison

All moves that Jellicent can learn in Pokemon GO

Being a dual Ghost- and Water-type Pocket Monster, Jellicent has access to a wide array of moves.

Fast moves

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Bubble

Hex

Charged moves

Jellicent can learn the following Charged maneuvers in GO:

Shadow Ball

Ice Beam

Bubble Beam

Surf

Best counters for Jellicent in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Jellicent in battles:

Mega Gengar

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Sceptile

Shadow Tyranitar

Kartana

Mega Banette

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Gengar

Shadow Chandelure

Shadow Raikou

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Shadow Electivire

Besides these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Jellicent.

