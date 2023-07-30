Pokemon GO King's Rock: How to get, evolution list, and more

With the Poliwag Community Day up and running in Pokemon GO, you will find yourself stockpiling on many of these tadpole-like critters. You may even have a few that are worth using in Pokemon GO PvP. However, utilizing a Poliwag for fighting in the GO Battle League in its base form would not be the brightest thing to do. This is where its various stages of evolution come into play.

There are four critters in the Poliwag family, including:

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Politoed

You will want to evolve your Poliwag into Poliwrath or Politoed to perform well in Pokemon GO PvP. Both these critters are receiving Community Day exclusive moves: Counter for Poliwrath and Ice Beam for Politoed. While they were hiding in the shadows for some time, they should make a splash in the current Pokemon PvP metagame.

Evolving Poliwag into Poliwrath is simple. Give it 25 Poliwag Candies to evolve it into Poliwhirl and another 100 to turn it into Poliwrath. Evolving Poliwag into Politoed, on the other hand, is a bit more complex.

To turn Poliwhirl into Politoed, you will need a special Evolution Item called King’s Rock, along with 100 Poliwag Candies.

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about King’s Rock in Pokemon GO.

How to easily get King's Rock in Pokemon GO

As stated above, the Poliwag family has four critters and to evolve Poliwag into Politoed, you will need to have a special item known as King’s Rock. Thankfully, getting hold of this item is not a mammoth task in Pokemon GO. To do so in-game, complete the requirements below:

Spin PokeStops and Gym discs

Open gifts from friends

Complete Research Breakthrough Boxes

Complete Research Tasks: Special, Timed, and Field Research Tasks

What is King's Rock?

A generalised definition of the King’s Rock in the Pokemon franchise reads:

“A rock that can make certain species of Pokemon evolve. It looks like a crown.”

King’s Rock is a special Evolution Item. Evolution Items were introduced in Generation II, and they help certain species of Pokemon to evolve into stronger forms. Besides King’s Rock, there are a few other special Evolution Items in Pokemon GO. They are as follows:

Dragon Scale

Metal coat

Sun Stone

Upgrade

Sinnoh Stone

Unova Stone

All Pokemon that evolve with King's Rock

There are two species of critters that require King’s Rock to evolve:

Slowpoke needs 50 Slowpoke Candies and a King’s Rock to evolve into Slowking

Poliwhirl needs 100 Poliwag Candies and a King’s Rock to evolve into Politoed.

That brings us to the end of this guide. If you want to learn more about the Poliwag Community Day, you can read our article here.