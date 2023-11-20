Pokemon GO Lucario raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Lucario is one of the most sought-after attackers in Pokemon GO, with its rarity being a highly coveted aspect. This upright fox-like monster is currently being featured in GO’s three-star raids. You can find Lucario in Pokemon Gyms hosting three-star raids starting today. It was unannounced, so it's unclear if the critter is going to stay.

This article will tell you about the best counters against Lucario. We will also explore Lucario’s moveset and weaknesses so you can build a fitting raid party.

What are the best monsters to counter Lucario in Pokemon GO?

Lucario in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a dual Fighting- and Steel-type beast, Lucario is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Lucario is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Poison

Rock

Dark

Dragon

Grass

Ice

Normal

Steel

Recommended counters to beat Lucario in raids

Primal Groudon

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Reshiram

Mega Rayquaza

Terrakion

Kledeo

Mega Alakazam

Groudon

Volvarona

Heatran

Mega Houndoom

Lucario

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Lucario 3-star raids

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Alakazam

Mega Houndoom

Mega Salamence

Mega Swmapert

Mega Garchomp

What are the best moves to beat Lucario in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Lucario is vulnerable to Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type creatures. So, you can counter the critter with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Fast moves

Mud Shot

Counter

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Mud Slap

Double Kick

Air Slash

Low Kick

Incinerate

Charged moves

Precipice Blades

Blast Burn

Earth Power

Fusion Flare

Dragon Ascent

Sacred Sword

Focus Blast

Overheat

Magma Storm

Flamethrower

Aura Sphere

Dynamic Punch

Scorching Sands

Lucario’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Lucario can learn the following Fast moves:

Bullet Punch

Counter

Lucario can learn the following Charged moves:

Close Combat

Flash Cannon

Shadow Ball

Blaze Kick

Power-Up Punch

Aura Sphere

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Lucario in Pokemon GO

Lucario will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 1,837 CP to 1,930 CP at level 25 with cloudy or snowy weather boost

1,469 CP to 1,544 CP at level 20

Weather effects on Lucario 3-star raids in Pokemon GO

Sunny Weather: This weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fire- and Ground-type moves.

This weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fire- and Ground-type moves. Cloudy Weather: This weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fighting-type moves.

Can you solo defeat Lucario in Pokemon GO?

Lucario has an attack stat of 236 and a defense stat of 144. So, while it can hit really hard, the critter will be fairly squishy.

As a tier-3 raid boss, this Pocket Monster will have a Combat Power of 3,600. So, defeating it alone won’t be hard if you have high-level counters in your raid team.

Can Lucario be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Lucario will have a shiny variant. If lucky, you will encounter a shiny variant once out of 128 encounters. This probability usually varies depending on your shiny luck.

If you want to learn about the GO events for the month of November, you can read this article.