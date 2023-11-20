Pokemon GO Lucario raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Lucario is one of the most sought-after attackers in Pokemon GO, with its rarity being a highly coveted aspect. This upright fox-like monster is currently being featured in GO’s three-star raids. You can find Lucario in Pokemon Gyms hosting three-star raids starting today. It was unannounced, so it's unclear if the critter is going to stay.
This article will tell you about the best counters against Lucario. We will also explore Lucario’s moveset and weaknesses so you can build a fitting raid party.
What are the best monsters to counter Lucario in Pokemon GO?
Being a dual Fighting- and Steel-type beast, Lucario is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings:
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ground
Lucario is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Poison
- Rock
- Dark
- Dragon
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Steel
Recommended counters to beat Lucario in raids
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Garchomp
- Reshiram
- Mega Rayquaza
- Terrakion
- Kledeo
- Mega Alakazam
- Groudon
- Volvarona
- Heatran
- Mega Houndoom
- Lucario
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Lucario 3-star raids
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Swmapert
- Mega Garchomp
What are the best moves to beat Lucario in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Lucario is vulnerable to Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type creatures. So, you can counter the critter with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Fast moves
- Mud Shot
- Counter
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Mud Slap
- Double Kick
- Air Slash
- Low Kick
- Incinerate
Charged moves
- Precipice Blades
- Blast Burn
- Earth Power
- Fusion Flare
- Dragon Ascent
- Sacred Sword
- Focus Blast
- Overheat
- Magma Storm
- Flamethrower
- Aura Sphere
- Dynamic Punch
- Scorching Sands
Lucario’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Lucario can learn the following Fast moves:
- Bullet Punch
- Counter
Lucario can learn the following Charged moves:
- Close Combat
- Flash Cannon
- Shadow Ball
- Blaze Kick
- Power-Up Punch
- Aura Sphere
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Lucario in Pokemon GO
Lucario will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,837 CP to 1,930 CP at level 25 with cloudy or snowy weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,469 CP to 1,544 CP at level 20
Weather effects on Lucario 3-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Sunny Weather: This weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fire- and Ground-type moves.
- Cloudy Weather: This weather will boost Super Effective damage done by Fighting-type moves.
Can you solo defeat Lucario in Pokemon GO?
Lucario has an attack stat of 236 and a defense stat of 144. So, while it can hit really hard, the critter will be fairly squishy.
As a tier-3 raid boss, this Pocket Monster will have a Combat Power of 3,600. So, defeating it alone won’t be hard if you have high-level counters in your raid team.
Can Lucario be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, Lucario will have a shiny variant. If lucky, you will encounter a shiny variant once out of 128 encounters. This probability usually varies depending on your shiny luck.
If you want to learn about the GO events for the month of November, you can read this article.