Pokemon GO Mega Abomasnow raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Mega Abomasnow made its Pokemon GO debut on December 1, 2020. Since then, it has appeared in Mega Raids on multiple occasions. The most recent of these rotations takes place between 10 am local time on December 16 and 10 am local time on December 23, 2023. This is a great time to collect Mega Energy for the critter if you aren't already stocked up on it.

This article will explore everything you need to know about taking down Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO raids. It will also delve into the Pocket Monster's strengths and weaknesses, shiny odds, and more.

Best counters to Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO

Mega Abomasnow (Image via TPC)

Fire-type counters

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Entei in Fire Fang and Overheat

Flying-type counters

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Fighting-type counters

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Rock-type counters

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Bug-type counters

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Poison-type counters

Shadow or Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Steel-type counters

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Shadow or Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Mega Abomasnow strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Abomasnow is a Grass and Ice-type Pocket Monster. In Pokemon GO, it resists the following elemental types: Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric. Defensively, the types of attack it takes super effective damage from are Fire, Fighting, Flying, Rock, Bug, Poison, and Steel-type.

With its STAB Attacks, Mega Abomasnow can hit Water, Ground, Dragon, and Flying-type Pocket Monsters for super effective damage.

Mega Abomasnow stats in Pokemon GO

Mega Abomasnow has the following base stats in Pokemon GO:

Attack: 240

Defense: 191

Stamina: 207

The critter boasts a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,850 when it has 15/15/15 IVs and is leveled up to Level 50. If you are Best Buddies with your Abomasnow, it has the potential to reach 3,896 CP.

How to get Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO

To get this critter in Niantic's AR-based game, you must give its Abomasnow Mega Energy collected from Mega Raids. The amount of Energy you need for each evolution gets progressively lower. On the other hand, the bonuses you get for Mega Evolving it improve.

The corresponding changes are as follows:

Level Total times Mega-Evolved Cooldown period (days) Mega Energy cost Bonuses Level 0 0 14 200 1 bonus catch Candy Base Level 1 7 40 1 bonus catch Candy High Level 7 5 20 1 bonus catch Candy, 10% increased Candy XL chance, 50 bonus XP Max Level 30 3 10 2 bonus catch Candies, 25% increased Candy XL chance, 100 bonus XP

How to get Shiny Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mega Abomasnow (Image via TPC)

You can get Shiny Abomasnow from Mega Raids (Odds: 1-in-128). Alternatively, you can catch a Shiny Snover in the wild (Odds: 1-in-512) and evolve it using 50 Candy to get one. Mega Evolving this Shiny Abomasnow will land you a Shiny Mega Abomasnow.

Regular Mega Abomasnow has a white body with green arms, legs, and accents on its back. The limbs and accents become blue in the shiny variant.

Mega Abomasnow best moveset in Pokemon GO, and is it any good?

If you wish to use Mega Abomasnow as an Ice-type attacker in PvE battles, its best moveset is Powder Snow and Weather Ball. As a Grass-type attacker, Leafage and Energy Ball are its go-to moves.

Mega Abomasnow is the eighth-best Ice-type attacker if you go by damage per second (DPS). Going by the same metric, it is the 27th best Grass-type attacker.