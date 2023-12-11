Pokemon GO Mega Abomasnow raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Mega Abomasnow made its Pokemon GO debut on December 1, 2020. Since then, it has appeared in Mega Raids on multiple occasions. The most recent of these rotations takes place between 10 am local time on December 16 and 10 am local time on December 23, 2023. This is a great time to collect Mega Energy for the critter if you aren't already stocked up on it.
This article will explore everything you need to know about taking down Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO raids. It will also delve into the Pocket Monster's strengths and weaknesses, shiny odds, and more.
Best counters to Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO
Fire-type counters
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm
- Shadow Entei in Fire Fang and Overheat
Flying-type counters
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird
Fighting-type counters
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
Rock-type counters
- Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
Bug-type counters
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
Poison-type counters
- Shadow or Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb
- Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
Steel-type counters
- Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb
- Shadow or Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam
Mega Abomasnow strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Abomasnow is a Grass and Ice-type Pocket Monster. In Pokemon GO, it resists the following elemental types: Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric. Defensively, the types of attack it takes super effective damage from are Fire, Fighting, Flying, Rock, Bug, Poison, and Steel-type.
With its STAB Attacks, Mega Abomasnow can hit Water, Ground, Dragon, and Flying-type Pocket Monsters for super effective damage.
Mega Abomasnow stats in Pokemon GO
Mega Abomasnow has the following base stats in Pokemon GO:
- Attack: 240
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 207
The critter boasts a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,850 when it has 15/15/15 IVs and is leveled up to Level 50. If you are Best Buddies with your Abomasnow, it has the potential to reach 3,896 CP.
How to get Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO
To get this critter in Niantic's AR-based game, you must give its Abomasnow Mega Energy collected from Mega Raids. The amount of Energy you need for each evolution gets progressively lower. On the other hand, the bonuses you get for Mega Evolving it improve.
The corresponding changes are as follows:
How to get Shiny Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO
You can get Shiny Abomasnow from Mega Raids (Odds: 1-in-128). Alternatively, you can catch a Shiny Snover in the wild (Odds: 1-in-512) and evolve it using 50 Candy to get one. Mega Evolving this Shiny Abomasnow will land you a Shiny Mega Abomasnow.
Regular Mega Abomasnow has a white body with green arms, legs, and accents on its back. The limbs and accents become blue in the shiny variant.
Mega Abomasnow best moveset in Pokemon GO, and is it any good?
If you wish to use Mega Abomasnow as an Ice-type attacker in PvE battles, its best moveset is Powder Snow and Weather Ball. As a Grass-type attacker, Leafage and Energy Ball are its go-to moves.
Mega Abomasnow is the eighth-best Ice-type attacker if you go by damage per second (DPS). Going by the same metric, it is the 27th best Grass-type attacker.