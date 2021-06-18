Pokemon GO: Piloswine raid counters and weaknesses in June 2021

Piloswine is an incredibly strong Pokemon in Pokemon GO. If a trainer is looking for an iced-up powerhouse with plenty of vigor, this might be the Pokemon for them.

Piloswine is a tier 3 raid boss with strong defensive and offensive abilities. Its strongest moveset is Ice Shard and Avalanche. This moveset can be very damaging to opponents but also leaves Piloswine vulnerable to Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water, and Steel-type attacks.

Piloswine has a Max CP of 2,345 and evolves into Mamoswine. It has the ability to survive in freezing temperatures. The powerful creature uses its tusks and thick fur coat for protection from icy cold weather.

Also Read: How to get a King's Rock for Pokemon GO's "A Very Slow Discovery" challenge

Counters that players can use against Piloswine in Pokemon GO raids and battles

Piloswine is covered by a thick coat of long hair that enables it to endure the freezing cold in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Since Piloswine is an Ice and Ground-type Pokémon, it is weak against Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water and Steel-type moves.

The best Piloswine counters are powerful Steel-types like Metagross, Fire-types like Entei or Moltres and Fighting-types such as Lucario, Machamp or Hariyama.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon that are most vulnerable to Piloswine are Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff and Gligar. Trainers should leave these Pokemon in the Pokedex when battling Piloswine.

Piloswine is also resistant to Poison and Electric-types, so it's best to avoid Pokemon like Bulbapedia or Zapdos as much as possible.

It should also be noted that Piloswine is boosted by snowy and sunny weather in Pokemon GO. Players are, therefore, advised to avoid a battle against Piloswine in such weather.

Also Read: Pokemon GO: How to complete 'A Seven-Colored Shadow' Special Research

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh